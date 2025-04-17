Saudia Sweeps Top Awards at the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo 2025

Serving as a testament to the airline’s stellar guest experience and commitment to excellence

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has received multiple accolades in the TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards and the Onboard Hospitality Awards, presented on the sidelines of the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo 2025 which was held in Hamburg, Germany. These achievements underscore the airline’s unwavering commitment to delivering industry-leading guest experiences and setting new benchmarks in onboard hospitality.

Saudia's new ELIE SAAB premium amenity kit collection has earned Gold Awards from the TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards for Business Class: The Middle East, First Class: Unisex Kit Middle East, and Business Class: Amenity Kit Program for the Rest of the World. This groundbreaking collaboration with the renowned lifestyle brand ELIE SAAB marks their debut in aviation luxury, bringing celebrated elegance exclusively to Saudia’s First and Business Class guests. The kits captivated judges and guests alike with their sophisticated design and luxurious contents.

Moreover, Saudia's exquisite Saudi Coffee Cup initiative was recognized with a Gold Award for First Class Glassware. Launched in partnership with the Culinary Arts Commission under the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, this initiative features handcrafted cups representing Saudi Arabia's diverse regions. It reflects Saudia’s dedication to infusing cultural elements into its service offerings while maintaining world-class standards.

Further reinforcing its status as a leader in guest comfort and innovation, Saudia was also awarded the prestigious TravelPlus Passenger Amenities Five Star Rating 2025, an honor shared by only five airlines globally this year.

The Onboard Hospitality Awards also acknowledged Saudia's innovative approach by awarding a Highly Commended recognition in the Best Service Equipment: Crew category for the airline’s new cabin crew uniforms. This award reflects style as well as functionality designed to enhance service delivery onboard.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: "These awards are more than just trophies; they represent our relentless pursuit of excellence across all aspects of our guest experience at Saudia. From our pioneering collaboration with ELIE SAAB to the culturally rich Saudi Coffee Cup initiative and beyond, each advancement is redefining inflight luxury by combining timeless design with forward-thinking innovation that captivates and delights our guests at every moment."

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.



