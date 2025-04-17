Aja Health and Wellness Inc. Reports on Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aja Health and Wellness Inc. ("Aja" or the "Company") (TSXV:Aja) is announcing that it has completed the filing of an application seeking a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203- Management Cease Trade Orders, from the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC").

Aja has filed an application seeking an order for the MCTO from the ASC because the Company anticipates being unable to file its Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, including the related management’s discussion and analysis and certifications from the CEO and CFO (the "Annual Filings"), in time to meet the April 30, 2025 filing deadline. The delay in filing the Annual Statements is largely related to the fact that the Company's auditor is seeking guidance from the auditor's technical committee with respect to the characterization of the previously announced reverse takeover transaction, which closed on September 17, 2024 (the "RTO"). The auditor is considering whether the RTO can be characterized as a reverse takeover for accounting purposes, which may significantly change the Annual Audited Financial Statements of Aja due to be filed. The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2025.

While the MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company by executive officers of the Company until the MCTO is no longer in effect, regular trading by current and future investors outside the Company continues as normal. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Filings are filed.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.

The Company confirms that, other than what was disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company’s latest interim financial report.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sanjeev Parsad"

Sanjeev Parsad

President, CEO and Director

For further information, contact:

Sanjeev Parsad, President and CEO

Phone: (604) 678.9115

Fax: (604) 678.9279

E-mail: sparsad@ajahw.com

Web: www.ajahw.com

