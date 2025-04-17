Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Promotions

OAKDALE, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced the promotions of Greg Mulder to Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer and John Westberg to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. Mulder is based out of the Escalon Office and Westberg is based in Oakdale.

Mulder joined the bank nearly 11 years ago and had advanced from Credit Analyst to AVP Commercial Credit Officer prior to this promotion. He’s known for managing some of the bank’s largest and most complex C&I relationships and consistently reflects the bank’s core values through customer service and collaboration. In his new role, Mulder will oversee a significant C&I loan portfolio and continue delivering tailored lending solutions. He is an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Ripon and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Dordt University. Mulder lives in Ripon with his wife, Janelle, and their two children. He enjoys outdoor activities, running, sports, and traveling with his family.

Westberg joined the bank seven years ago, progressing from Credit Analyst to Commercial Credit Officer. He has played key roles in initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program and regularly contributes across departments. In his new role, Westberg will focus on portfolio management, client growth, and strategic projects. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from CSU Stanislaus and an MBA in finance from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Outside of work, he attends Heritage Church in Escalon, farms almonds, plays brass instruments, enjoys golfing, and loves traveling with his family. He lives in Oakdale with his wife, Sarah, and their two children.

“We’re excited for Greg and John to step into their new roles,” said Gary Stephens, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Group. “Their expertise, leadership, and dedication make them invaluable to our team. We’re confident they’ll continue to thrive and contribute to the bank’s success.”

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company will open its 19th branch location in Lodi later this year.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265) Toll Free (866) 844-7500 www.ovcb.com

