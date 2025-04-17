AppFolio and Second Nature Announce Partnership to Enhance the Resident Experience

New offering delivers convenience and benefits to residents while solving compliance and operational challenges for property managers





SANTA BARBARA, CA and RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, and Second Nature , a proptech company and leader in the resident experience, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the resident experience for the millions of residents their customers serve.

Through this partnership, AppFolio customers will have the ability to offer Second Nature’s suite of services within the AppFolio Stack™ partner ecosystem. By integrating Second Nature’s offered benefits, property managers can offer valuable programs including credit building, air filter delivery, pest control, rewards, and more. A standout example is Second Nature’s latest offering: Group Rate Internet, which provides residents with reliable, high-speed internet at a great rate.

Upcoming findings from the AppFolio 2025 Renter Preferences Report reveal that 71% of renters say resident benefits are important when evaluating a new rental, but only 42% report they are currently available to them — providing a key opportunity for property managers to differentiate. With retention and occupancy top of mind for property managers, meeting — and exceeding — resident expectations is essential to winning in a crowded market.

“In today’s competitive real estate environment, resident expectations have never been higher,” said Kyle Triplett, SVP, Product at AppFolio. “By partnering with Second Nature, we’re investing in the tools property managers need to exceed those expectations—streamlining operations while delivering unmatched resident satisfaction. This strategic move underscores our commitment to the resident journey as we continue to build the platform that powers the real estate industry.”

“Our mission is to design, onboard, and power 'Triple Win Experiences' where residents win, investors win, and property managers win together. AppFolio and Second Nature coming together to integrate our offerings is a big step in replacing friction with effortless, exceptional experiences for all,” said Thad Tarkington, Founder and CEO at Second Nature.

This partnership is the latest example of AppFolio’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to property managers and their residents. It complements FolioSpace™ —a next-generation resident experience that redefines how property managers and renters connect throughout the entire resident journey—by introducing an additional suite of integrated services that simplify move-in and day-to-day living. AppFolio also recently teamed up with Zillow to streamline leasing, helping renters discover homes faster and property managers fill vacancies more efficiently. Alongside new capabilities in AppFolio Realm-X , which automate routine resident communications and other administrative tasks, these initiatives collectively empower property managers to focus on higher-impact work while offering a truly modern rental experience.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business.

For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

About Second Nature

Second Nature is a leading resident experience platform powering resident onboarding, lease-enrolled services, and ancillary income for professional property managers. Dedicated to creating “Triple Win” outcomes for residents, investors, and property managers, Second Nature streamlines processes, enhances living experiences, and fosters stronger relationships in the long-term rental market.

For more information about Second Nature, visit secondnature.com.

