Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the holding company of Orrstown Bank, announced today that it will report first quarter 2025 earnings at the close of business on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 and that management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company’s quarterly results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 am ET. The conference call and webcast details are below:

Earnings Release: Tuesday, April 22, 2025, After Market Close

Conference Call and Webcast: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast:

Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company’s earnings presentation by joining via webcast at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/260296507

Telephone:

To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may participate by telephone by dialing:

USA Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

USA/International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963

Canada Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 7533105

Recorded Playback:

An audio recording of the conference call will be available by telephone until April 30, 2025 by dialing one of the numbers listed below:

US & Canada Toll-Free: (800) 770-2030

US Toll: (609) 800-9909

Canada Toll: (647) 362-9199

Playback ID: 7533105#

The audio recording of the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.orrstown.com.

About Orrstown

With $5.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Neil Kalani

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

717-510-7097

nkalani@orrstown.com

