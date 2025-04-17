Trupanion, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SEATTLE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today it will report financial results for its 2025 first quarter after the market closes on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The company will host a conference call that day beginning shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast discussing results, guidance and management observations will be available on Trupanion's Investor Relations site under Investor Events at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. A slide presentation will also be available on the site.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-866-250-8117 (United States) or 1-412-317-6011 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10197710.

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, certain countries in Continental Europe, and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@trupanion.com

