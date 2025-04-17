Avis Budget Group to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7th

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for May 8th, 2025

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2025 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Thursday, May 8th, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 8th, 2025, until 10:00 p.m. on May 22nd at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13752755.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have approximately 10,250 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

