Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,255 in the last 365 days.

Avis Budget Group to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7th

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for May 8th, 2025

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2025 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Thursday, May 8th, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 8th, 2025, until 10:00 p.m. on May 22nd at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13752755.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have approximately 10,250 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

Contact:
David Calabria
IR@avisbudget.com 


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Avis Budget Group to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7th

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more