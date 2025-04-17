USX Cyber® and ROLM Partner to Deliver Unified Cybersecurity for Regulated Industries

VIENNA, Va., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USX Cyber®, a leader in Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) and developer of the award-winning GUARDIENT® cybersecurity platform, has announced a strategic partnership with ROLM, a trusted name in secure communications and advanced cyber defense.

This collaboration brings together USX Cyber’s real-time threat detection, response automation, and compliance alignment with ROLM’s proven track record and market reach—creating a streamlined, fully managed cybersecurity solution for businesses of all sizes, with a special focus on highly regulated sectors such as healthcare, defense, manufacturing, financial services, and critical infrastructure.

Through this partnership, ROLM will offer USX Cyber’s best-in-class SOC-as-a-Service and the GUARDIENT® platforms as part of its ROLMSecure Services, giving customers access to enterprise-grade cybersecurity capabilities—without the complexity or cost of building and staffing their own security operations center.

“This strategic partnership allows us to bring world-class protection to organizations that need to meet strict regulatory standards, but may not have the resources to manage cybersecurity in-house,” said Cole McKinley, CTO of USX Cyber. “ROLM’s history of innovation and trust in the marketplace makes them the perfect strategic partner to take this solution to the next level.”

Mark Daley, CEO of ROLM, added: “Today’s threat landscape requires continuous, intelligent protection. Partnering with USX Cyber means we can deliver that—seamlessly and at scale—for clients who cannot afford gaps in security or compliance.”

Key Features of the Joint Offering:

24/7 U.S.-Based Monitoring, Detection, and Response

Advanced XDR via the GUARDIENT ® Platform

Platform Seamless Integration Across Cloud, Endpoint, and Network Environments

Built-In Compliance with HIPAA, CMMC, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, and More

Flexible Packages for SMBs to Large Enterprises



This strategic partnership represents a shared commitment by two trusted teams to redefining what’s possible in cybersecurity—making advanced defense accessible, affordable, and aligned with the real-world needs of today’s organizations. This strategic partnership does not constitute a joint venture or legal partnership. Each of USX Cyber and ROLM are independent businesses and not agents of the other.

About USX Cyber®

USX Cyber® is a cybersecurity innovator delivering GUARDIENT®, a lightweight yet powerful XDR security platform, alongside SOC-as-a-Service tailored for modern organizations. The company empowers businesses to detect threats, automate response, and achieve continuous compliance with a single unified solution.

About ROLM

ROLM brings a legacy of trusted technology leadership in secure communications and cyber defense. Through its ROLMSecure Services, ROLM offers a suite of cybersecurity and secure communication solutions designed to support mission-critical operations in both public and private sectors.

Media Contact:

Megan Donovan

External Communications Director

USX Cyber, LLC

megan@howllouder.com

(123) 456-7890

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.