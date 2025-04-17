PSD Announces 5-22-2025 No-Cost Webinar For Vermont Telecom Service Providers

CISA in conjunction with the Department of Public Service, is holding a no-cost webinar for Vermont Telecom Service Providers on Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 10:00–11:30 a.m.

The goal of the webinar is to increase the participants’ knowledge about common physical and cyber vulnerabilities in Vermont’s Telecommunications Sector and how to address them.

For registration information and further details please see the full press release: PSD in Conjunction With CISA is Holding a Vermont Telecom Service Providers No-Cost Webinar 5-22-2025

For questions, please reach out the Vermont Department of Public Service Telecommunications and Connectivity Division at psd.telecom@vermont.gov