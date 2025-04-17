INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NET Power Inc. - NPWR

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NET Power Inc. (“Net Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NPWR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Net Power and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 10, 2025, Net Power issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. Among other items, Net Power reported that it ended 2024 with $533 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, down from $580 million in the prior quarter, a reduction that it attributed to $13 million in operating cash outflows and $29 million in capital expenditures.

On this news, Net Power’s stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 31.46%, to close at $4.75 per share on March 10, 2025.

Then, on April 15, 2025, Net Power issued a press release announcing that its President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Allen and Chief Financial Officer Akash Patel would depart the Company on May 1, 2025, and that “[t]he Company has appointed Marc Horstman as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.”

On this news, Net Power’s stock price fell $0.13 per share, or 5.75% to close at $2.13 per share on April 16, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.