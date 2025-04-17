Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market to Hit $884.8 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 12.2% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, " Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type (Live Attenuated Vaccine, Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccine, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Parental): Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030". According to the report, the global typhoid fever vaccines market size was valued at $351.4 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $884.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Request a Sample of the US Tariff Impact Analysis Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2552

Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Key Takeaways

The global fever vaccines market is projected to record a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period, totaling US$ 884.4 million by 2030.

By vaccine type, capsular polysaccharide vaccines segment is anticipated to retain its dominance during the assessment period. It accounted for about 54.8% of the global typhoid fever vaccines market share in 2022.

As per Coherent Market Insights, Africa leads from the forefront when it comes to typhoid fever vaccine market demand. The region accounted for a prominent 18.8% share of the typhoid fever vaccines market in 2022.

Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccines market is anticipated to witness strong growth on the back of rising typhoid incidence and favourable government immunization initiatives.

North America accounts for the second-largest market share, as per Coherent Market Insights typhoid fever vaccines market latest research.

Increasing Typhoid Fever Burden Fueling Market Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant typhoid fever vaccines market trends. One such trend expected to fuel growth of typhoid fever vaccines industry is the increasing prevalence of typhoid globally.

Cases of typhoid fever are increasing rapidly, especially in developing and underdeveloped nations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 9 million people are affected by typhoid fever each year, leading to approximately 110,000 deaths annually.

The alarming rise in typhoid fever cases and mortality rates is fueling demand for typhoid fever vaccines, and the trend will likely continue in the coming years. People are gradually becoming more aware of the risks associated with untreated typhoid fever. This growing awareness is expected to play a key role in accelerating typhoid fever vaccine adoption.

Get Up to 25% Discount on the US Tariff Impact Analysis Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2552

Low Disease Awareness and High Cost of Novel Vaccines Limited Growth

Low disease awareness and high cost factors limit overall typhoid fever vaccines growth to some extent. Many people in typhoid-prone areas are unaware of the disease and the benefits of vaccination. This, in turn, limits the typhoid fever vaccine uptake.

Conjugate vaccines like Typbar-TCV are more expensive than older versions, thereby limiting their adoption, especially in low-income nations without government support. For instance, the price of Typbar-TCV in India ranges from around ₹1400 to ₹2500 per dose. In contrast, older Vi polysaccharide vaccines are less expensive but offer short-term protection. They are also not suitable for children under two years of age.

Increasing Government Vaccination Programs Creating New Growth Opportunities

Governments and international organizations like WHO, UNICEF, and GAVI are actively supporting mass immunization programs to reduce the global burden of typhoid. This is expected to create a plethora of growth opportunities for typhoid fever vaccine manufacturers in the coming years.

Many governments are also advocating for the introduction of typhoid conjugate vaccines (TCVs) in immunization. For instance, the Government of Bangladesh announced plans to provide the typhoid vaccine to all boys and girls aged 9 months to 15 years in schools and communities in the country.

The new Nationwide Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) is set to start in May 2025. Such initiatives are anticipated to foster growth of the typhoid fever vaccines market during the assessment period.

Emerging Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Trends

There is a growing trend toward the adoption of conjugate vaccines globally, owing to their enhanced efficacy and longer immunity duration. Governments and other healthcare organizations are increasingly promoting the replacement of older polysaccharide vaccines with advanced ones like typhoid conjugate vaccines (TCVs). This shift is expected to positively impact the overall typhoid fever vaccines market value.

Emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains is acting as a catalyst triggering typhoid fever vaccine sales. Traditionally, many people have relied on antibiotics to treat typhoid fever. This, however, has led to the development of antibiotic resistant strains like Salmonella Typhi. Courtesy of this, vaccination is being seen as a more reliable preventive measure, fueling typhoid fever vaccines market growth.

Leading manufacturers of typhoid fever vaccines are showing interest in applying mRNA technology in their vaccines. If successful, this could lead to faster production and improved vaccine efficacy, contributing to the expansion of the typhoid fever vaccines industry size.

Analyst’s View

“The global typhoid fever vaccines market is set to witness robust growth, driven primarily by its global burden of typhoid fever, rising interest in preventive healthcare, and adoption of advanced vaccines like typhoid conjugate vaccines (TCVs),” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava. “Rising in mass immunization programs and emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains will likely create a conducive environment for market players to tap into new growth opportunities.”

Competitor Insights

Key companies in typhoid fever vaccines market report:

Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi SA

PaxVax, Inc.

Bharat Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

PT Bio Farma

Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Prokarium

Key Developments

In January 2025, The Oxford Vaccine Group launched a new clinical study, BiVISTA (Bivalent Vaccination against Salmonella Typhi and Paratyphi A), to test an experimental vaccine designed to prevent enteric fever, a disease caused by Salmonella Typhi and Salmonella Paratyphi A bacteria.

In July 2023, Sanofi made Typhim Vi, a travel typhoid fever vaccine, available in German with foreign-language labeling. This step was taken to address a supply shortage in the German market.

Ask for Customization Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2552

Detailed Segmentation:

By Vaccine Type:

Live Attenuated Vaccine

Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccine

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U,K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



Transform your Strategy with Exclusive Trending Reports:

The global Oral Typhoid Vaccine Market is estimated to be valued at USD 160.1 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 360.6 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2025 to 2032.

The global swine fever vaccine market is estimated to be valued at USD 3,032.4 Mn in 2025 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2025-2032).

The global yellow fever treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 470.5 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.