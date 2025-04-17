Submit Release
PSD Seeks Proposals on Contracts for Expert Witness Services Regarding Aesthetics and Orderly Development in 30 V.S.A. §§ 248 and 248a Proceedings

April 17, 2025, 2:00 PM (EST)

The Vermont Department of Public Service is seeking proposals for contracts with one or more companies for expert witness services to assist in the formulation and presentation of recommendations to the Vermont Public Utility Commission regarding impacts to aesthetics and orderly development of the region from proposed telecommunications facilities, electric transmission and generation facilities, natural gas facilities and infrastructure, and other energy infrastructure projects, primarily in the context of 30 V.S.A. §§ 248 and 248a proceedings.

Complete details can be found here: Request for Proposals Seeking Expert Witness Services Regarding Aesthetics and Orderly Development PDF

 

ISSUE DATE                                  April 17, 2025 – 2:00 PM (EST)

QUESTIONS DUE                      May 7, 2025 – 4:30 PM (EST)

PSD RESPONSES POSTED   May 14, 2025 – 4:30 PM (EST)

RFP RESPONSES DUE BY     June 6, 2025 – 4:30 PM (EST)

 

All questions about this RFP should be directed to Chelsea Vilord, Legal Assistant at (Chelsea.Vilord@vermont.gov)

 

