DCHFA Announces the Fifth Annual Todd A. Lee Scholarship for the Next Generation of Affordable Housing Leaders

Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has launched the 2025 Todd A. Lee Scholarship. Todd A. Lee was the Executive Director and CEO of DCHFA from 2016 to 2020. During his lifetime, his career focus was innovation, infrastructure/process, and financing in real estate. He came to DCHFA to create an impact in the city through the preservation and construction of affordable and workforce housing in the District of Columbia.

“The Todd A. Lee scholarship was created to honor a leader and empower scholars to have a career in the affordable housing space. The future of affordable housing is in our hands, as well as in the hands of the younger generation. The Agency is happy to continue this scholarship for the fifth year,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO DCHFA.

As an extension of the Lee Legacy, DCHFA launched the scholarship in 2020 for students who aspire to have a career in the field of affordable housing. Since its inception, 21 recipients (including repeat awardees) have been awarded.

“I am passionate about helping people create an environment that’s comfortable enough for them to call home. I want to continue to be part of an organization that continues to provide affordable housing to economically challenged communities,” stated Sade Boyea, 2024 Scholarship Recipient.

The eligibility requirements for the Todd A. Lee Scholarship are:

The applicant must have completed at minimum their sophomore year of college at an accredited university or be enrolled at minimum in a three quarter or full-time graduate program.

The applicant must be matriculating in a Bachelor’s or Master’s of Science or Arts program at an accredited four-year university or graduate school.

Must have declared a major or course of study in Real Estate Development, Real Property Management, Mortgage Finance, Business, Engineering, Architecture, Computer Science, Community Development, Economic Development and/or Construction-related field.

The applicant must be a resident of the District of Columbia or demonstrate prior long term District residency by providing an official transcript that reflects residency, school attendance and graduation from a high school in the District of Columbia.

The minimum scholarship awarded will be $5,000. Selected recipients will be notified during the summer. For complete eligibility criteria and to apply for the Todd A. Lee Scholarship, visit https://www.dchfa.org/todd-lee-scholarship/. The Todd A. Lee Scholarship portal will close on May 30.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for 45 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration *Innovation

Yolanda McCutchen DC Housing Finance Agency 202-777-1650 ymccutchen@dchfa.org Keme Arigbe DC Housing Finance Agency 202-777-1618 karigbe@dchfa.org

