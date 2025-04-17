Unlock Spring Savings: KAYAK Travel Hacker Report Reveals Affordable Adventures

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, launches its Spring Savings Travel Hacker Report, dishing out expert tips to score the best deals this Spring. Nearly 78% of Americans cite cost as a consideration for their travel frequency, with airfare costs (50%) topping their concerns. This underscores the increasing importance of savings.

But the bright side is: Data shows the average costs of flying are currently stable compared to spring last year, plus there are plenty of ways to save—especially in Asia.

Most Affordable Spring Adventures

As American travelers gear up for the warmer months, Mexico City, Los Angeles, and Phoenix top KAYAK’s list of most affordable trips in North America. Travelers can enjoy a five-day trip for under $1,600 total to these locations. Internationally, Bangkok stands out for its value, where affordable hotel rates balance out higher airfare costs.

Destination Average airfare Average nightly hotel rate Approx. costs for a 5-day trip Mexico City, Mexico $416 $211 $1,471 Los Angeles, California $303 $249 $1,547 Phoenix, Arizona $345 $249 $1,590 Fort Lauderdale, Florida $297 $267 $1,634 New Orleans, Louisiana $357 $261 $1,664 Las Vegas, Nevada $319 $274 $1,692 Bangkok, Thailand $1,169 $116 $1,747 San Diego, California $341 $287 $1,777 San Juan, Puerto Rico $363 $306 $1,894 Orlando, Florida $298 $336 $1,979

Travel further for less this Spring in Asia.

The best flight deals for Eastbound travel from April to June are to China, where average airfare is $1,276—$254 less than in January to March. Flights to South Korea average $1,265, saving travelers $220, while trips to Hong Kong are $199 cheaper this quarter, with fares averaging $1,113.

Expert-backed savings tips

Travelers can also save by following these tips from KAYAK’s VP, Data Science and travel trends expert, Jake Bouvrie:

#1 Use multi-city search for city hopping.

This tool streamlines booking multiple trip legs into one ticket, saving you money by combining destinations and reducing baggage fees with just one luggage check.

#2 It IS possible to book too early.

To snag better deals, set a Price Alert on KAYAK instead of booking right away when airlines and hotels initially display high prices due to limited availability.

#3 Book accommodations on your phone.

Opt for the KAYAK app to access exclusive "Mobile Rates" from select hotels, unlocking extra savings with ease compared to planning on a laptop.

For more travel insights and full savings breakdowns, check out the full Spring Savings Report HERE.

METHODOLOGY

*Survey Methodology:

Data is sourced from KAYAK’s WTF Report. Full methodology can be found here.

Flight data:

Based on flight searches made on KAYAK in the period between 10.11.2024 and 3.10.2025 for flights with departure between 4.1.2025 and 6.30.2025 from any US airport. For year over year comparisons, they were compared to the same search and travel period in 2023/2024. For quarter over quarter comparisons, they were compared to searches made in the period between 7.11.2024 and 12.10.2024 for flights with departure between 1.1.2025 and 3.31.2025. All prices are average prices for economy, round-trip tickets. Prices may vary and savings cannot be guaranteed. Percentages are approximate.

Hotel data:

Based on hotel searches made on KAYAK in the period between 10.11.2024 and 3.10.2025 for check-in between 4.1.2025 and 6.30.2025. For year over year comparisons, they were compared to the same search and travel period in 2023/2024. For quarter over quarter comparisons, they were compared to searches made in the period between 7.11.2024 and 12.10.2024 for check-in between 1.1.2025 and 3.31.2025. All prices are average for 1 night in a double room in 3-4 star hotels. Prices may vary and savings cannot be guaranteed. Percentages are approximate.

