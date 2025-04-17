BROAD ARROW PRESENTS DARIO FRANCHITTI MEMORABILIA IN ONLINE AUCTION TO BENEFIT SIR JACKIE STEWART'S RACE AGAINST DEMENTIA CHARITY

SPRING 2025 MEMORABILIA ONLINE AUCTION OPEN FROM 21 APRIL - 4 MAY WITH OVER 130 LOTS

Exclusive Dario Franchitti lots offered with 100% of proceeds going to Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity

Additional sale highlights include original overalls worn by Michael Schumacher, a 2011 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Helmet and a 1977 Ferrari front wing as raced by Niki Lauda

Catalogue can be viewed here

Bidder registration is now open

London, United Kingdom, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), is proud to present an outstanding collection of over 130 pieces of desirable motorsport memorabilia in an exclusive online auction taking place 21 April – 4 May 2025.

All lots are offered without reserve, including two special charity lots from racing legend Dario Franchitti.

The first of the star charity lots is a complete 2005 race kit from four-time IndyCar Champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti. Driving for Andretti Green Racing, Franchitti won two races and took a further four podiums en-route to fourth place in the Drivers' Championship wearing this assortment of racing kit, which includes a Sparco race suit, balaclava and bespoke Nomex protective layers, as well as a pair of Puma Boots, Alpinestars gloves and matching 2005 Arai visor. Coming directly from Franchitti, it presents a rare opportunity to buy such a complete set, as he tends to keep most of his kit.

The second is Franchitti's Arai race helmet, which retains its radio and drinks tube, and carries extensive signs of wear as well as being setup for wet weather use with covered vents and a sealed visor, and was signed on the crown ahead of being consigned to the auction. In advance of the 1992 British Formula Vauxhall season with Paul Stewart Racing, Franchitti, at the suggestion of engineer Graham Taylor, adopted the saltire draped across the top of his helmet with the colours of the Italian flag through the middle. This helmet design would follow the Scot through British F3, DTM, CART, and beyond.

Both lots are being sold with 100% of the proceeds to be donated to Race Against Dementia – a global charity founded by Sir Jackie Stewart OBE after his wife, Helen, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Inspired by his years in Formula One, Race Against Dementia brings the speed, precision and innovation of elite motorsport to the fight against dementia. More information on the Race Against Dementia charity can be found here.

Speaking of these special lots, Franchitti said: “Race Against Dementia is a charity close to my heart, having been founded by fellow Scot Sir Jackie Stewart, a man I have had a close relationship with since my days racing karts at a young age around Larkhall. I am honoured to offer my personal race kit to benefit this amazing charity and hope buyers will bid generously to help the fight against Dementia.“

The Spring 2025 online sale presents over 130 pieces of exquisite motorsport memorabilia, including multiple iconic helmets, most of which have been used by famous Formula One drivers.

Here Matt Coles, Memorabilia Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions, selects some of his personal highlights from the forthcoming auction.

Lot 128: Michael Schumacher Portugal 1996 Original Ferrari Overalls - Estimate: €25.000 - €30.000

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, having won seven Formula One World Championships, 91 Grands Prix, and achieved 68 pole positions. These OMP overalls bear the embroidery inscription ‘G.P. Portogallo N.1’ and are from the weekend of the Portuguese Grand Prix during his first season in 1996 with the Ferrari team, when he qualified fourth and finished on the podium in third.

Lot 139: Niki Lauda 1977 Original Ferrari Front Wing – Estimate: €8.000 - €10.000

Niki Lauda remains one of the most influential characters of the sport with three World Championships, including two after his near fatal crash at the Nürburgring. This front wing is from his 1977 season with the Ferrari team during which he won his second World Championship, claiming three wins and ten podiums.

Lot 148 Mika Häkkinen 1992 Original Lotus Visor – Estimate: €600 - €800

Häkkinen started his career at Lotus before attracting the attention of Ron Dennis who duly signed him to drive for McLaren the following year. This Arai helmet visor is from his 1992 season where, driving the Lotus 102 and 107b, he scored six points finishes including 4th places in the French and Hungarian Grand Prix'. The visor is signed with a rare early version of Mika's autograph and inscripted 'The Finn 92'.

Lot 213: Sebastian Vettel 2011 Original Red Bull Helmet – Estimate: €25.000 - €35.000

Sebastian Vettel was one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 - a four time World Champion who won 53 races, and gained 57 pole positions. This Arai GP6 RC is from his second World Championship-winning season in 2011 and was used during the celebrations of winning the championship at the Red Bull Ring. Original used Vettel helmets are extremely hard to locate as he is known to retain the majority for himself.

Lot 135: Alain Prost 1987 Original McLaren Overalls - Estimate: €20.000 - €30.000

In 1987 Alain Prost drove a McLaren MP4/3 to three victories and four further podiums. For the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, regulations stipulated that tobacco sponsorship was forbidden so teams ran alternative livery on both their cars and racewear. This race suit was one of the 'non-tobacco' examples produced for the German Grand Prix weekend where Prost qualified 3rd and was classified 7th.

Lot 147: Mika Häkkinen Signed 2006 Original McLaren Helmet – Estimate: €18.000 - €20.000

Mika Häkkinen is the most successful Finnish racing driver of all time, having won back-to-back world championships in the 1998 and 1999 seasons. This Bell HP3 Carbon helmet was used during his last test with McLaren in Barcelona in November 2006. The helmet comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from the McLaren Formula One team. Häkkinen agreed with the consignor that this was his last Formula One helmet used at his final test.

“This exclusive online sale presents one of the finest collections of important and iconic pieces of motorsport history,” added Coles. “and I encourage all collectors and enthusiasts to view our online catalogue ahead of the sale opening on 21 April.

All lots within The Broad Arrow Spring 2025 Memorabilia auction can be viewed here.

Further details and images available on request.

