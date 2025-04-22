MilSpec Formulas Launches Military Grade Aromatherapeutics at 2025 Invictus Games

The Formulas

Innovative Essential Oil Collection Debuts Groundbreaking Tactical Alchemy System for Military Mental Health Support

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MilSpec Formulas, a pioneer in military-focused natural wellness solutions , today announced the launch of its Military Grade Aromatherapeutics collection at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, BC. This innovative product line introduces the proprietary Tactical Alchemy system, specifically designed to support the mental health and wellness needs of active service members, veterans, and their caregivers.Co-founded by Master Formulator Adora Winquist and Retired Major John Soule, RN, MilSpec Formulas combines three decades of aromatherapy expertise with 28 years of military service experience. The company served as a therapeutic sponsor of the Healing Hut, an advanced wellness initiative founded by Dr. Stefanie Shaver, Chief of Aerospace Medicine, USAF.“Plant medicine offers the quintessential opportunity to harness and activate our own innate healing nature,” said Adora Winquist, Master Formulator at MilSpec Formulas. “Our Tactical Alchemy system engages all five senses to create sustainable improvements in stress resilience, sleep quality, and overall mental well-being for our military community.”During the Invictus Games, MilSpec Formulas distributed over 1,000 samples of their specialized aromatherapy formulas, targeting key areas including energy enhancement, pain management, mood regulation, immune support, and sleep improvement. Each formula undergoes rigorous testing and development, incorporating premium-grade essential oils sourced globally.Recent research published in the National Library of Medicine validates the effectiveness of essential oils in military healthcare settings. “Several essential oils have demonstrated stress resilience due to favorable physiological, neuroendocrine, and psychological effects. Studies have shown that certain essential oils can modulate autonomic nervous system function , resulting in changes in cardiovascular parameters and cortisol release. The hypothalamus–hypophysis–adrenal axis responds to essential oils, which can reduce corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH), leading to reduced adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and ultimately lower cortisol levels during stress responses,” according to a comprehensive review analyzing multiple studies on essential oils and their effects on stress management.The Military Grade Aromatherapeutics collection features six specialized formulas: Activate, All Clear, At Ease, Regulate, Rest & Relax, and Viral Warrior. Each product combines evidence-based aromatherapy with innovative vibrational medicine protocols, creating a comprehensive approach to military wellness support.About MilSpec Formulas:MilSpec Formulas develops natural wellness solutions specifically designed for military service members, veterans, and their families. Through its innovative Tactical Alchemy system, the company combines traditional wisdom with modern science to create effective, practical tools for military mental health support . Every formula meets rigorous quality standards and is backed by extensive research in aromatherapy and vibrational medicine.For more information, visit: https://heal.milspecformulas.com

