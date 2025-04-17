Hoofbeats and Hope: Navigating Mental Health Challenges in Livestock Ownership

Owning livestock in Oregon brings unique factors related to the state’s geography, climate, economy, and culture. These challenges have significant social and economic impacts on individuals, communities, and the state as a whole. Livestock ownership and production in Oregon are vital, both economically and culturally.

Livestock owners face many challenges that cause immense pressure and stress. Physical demands, fatigue, burnout, isolation and loneliness, economic pressures, market volatility, financial stress, land use and other regulation, environmental stress, and natural disasters can impact livestock owners’ mental health. Disaster events, such as extreme weather, wildfires, and drought, can physically and financially impact many livestock operations.

These pressures can be tough to handle—physically, financially, and emotionally. Access to mental health resources can often be a barrier to receiving the care and support that livestock producers need. However, there are resources available for Oregon farmers, livestock owners, and agricultural workers who need support or are in crisis.

The AgriStress Helpline for Oregon is a free, 24/7 hotline specifically for Oregon’s agricultural communities. All calls are answered within 30 seconds, and it is available by call or text at 833-897-2474.

Learn more about the AgriStress Helpline services (available 24/7) for Oregon’s agricultural communities.

Additionally, Oregon State University (OSU) offers county-specific resource guides focused on mental health and substance use for each of Oregon’s 36 counties through the OSU Coast to Forest Program.

If you or someone you know is struggling or experiencing a crisis, help is available 24/7. Call or text the free and confidential AgriStress Helpline for Oregon at 833-897-2474.