Oregon Department of Human Services joins local, State and Tribal partners to support flood relief and recovery

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is leading coordinated recovery efforts in Harney County, working to strengthen local capabilities and support communities impacted by recent flooding. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is providing life sustaining supports to help Douglas and Harney counties and the Burns Paiute Tribe as they recover from recent flooding. In collaboration with OEM, the American Red Cross Cascades Region, Team Rubicon, faith-based organizations and Harney Hub - a Resilience Hubs and Networks grant recipient - ODHS Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM) staff are participating in the Harney County Emergency Operations Center and helping connect people to the services they need to recover.

As of April 15, 2025, 37 ODHS staff have logged more than 2,683 hours of work dedicated to emergency response since flooding began on March 16, 2025. That is more than 67 full-time workweeks. Contaminated floodwaters created additional health and safety risks, placing early emphasis on shelter and sanitation support. In response, ODHS has provided 63 portable toilets, 33 handwashing stations, three shower trailers, and over 30,000 bottles of water. OREM also coordinated delivery of a 3,500-gallon water tank to Harney District Hospital.

While response efforts continue, OREM is supporting the transition to recovery through their State Recovery Function (Social Services). They have deployed Mass Care Response Team members who have worked with the Hines Fire Department to knock on 156 doors, finding 60 households that needed help with debris removal. They have also conducted long-term housing planning and case management for those most impacted.

"OREM is one of seven State Recovery Functions operating under the coordination of OEM’s Regional Coordination Center (RCC),” OEM Voluntary Liaison Quinn Butler, said “Which helps ensure long-term recovery group development.”

OEM is also the lead agency for volunteer and donations management and has been working with philanthropic and private sector networks, as well as voluntary organizations across the nation to share the needs expressed by to these flood-impacted communities and connect them with much needed resources.

“I’m proud of the work our team has done to help support safety and health for individuals and families who have been impacted by the flooding – but we’re not in the clear yet,” said Ed Flick, Director of OREM. “As much of our focus now shifts to clean-up and long-term recovery, OREM remains ready to respond if flooding resumes.”

Another key component in response efforts is the government-to-government relationship between ODHS and the Burns Paiute Tribe. An ongoing sewage outage impacting the entire Burns Paiute Reservation and much of the City of Burns has further complicated the situation. In response, OREM has provided direct mass care assistance to the Tribe’s emergency manager. Together, they created and distributed a list of urgent community needs. Current priorities include restoring utilities, assessing housing damage, coordinating food and supply deliveries, and supporting long-term recovery planning. These efforts are strengthened through collaboration with partners such as the Oregon Health Authority, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Indian Health Services, and Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board.

“We are committed to working in partnership with the Burns Paiute Tribe and ensuring that support is coordinated, respectful, and responsive to the community’s needs not just in the moments of crisis, but for the long-term,” said Eli Grove, ODHS OREM Tribal Emergency Coordinator. “It’s also been inspiring to see other Tribes across Oregon step up in solidarity. This kind of intertribal support truly reflects the strength and resilience of Tribal communities.”

If you have been impacted by flooding and need help finding resources, call 2-1-1 or visit 211info.org.

If you would like to help support survivors, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management has a list of ways you can contribute.

