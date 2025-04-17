Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) Hosts Inaugural National Championship in Austin, TX – April 17–20

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) is proud to host its inaugural National Championship from April 17–20, marking a milestone moment for U.S. cricket. Matches will be played at the Lonestar Premier Cricket League grounds, located at 24609 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Liberty Hill, TX 78642, with games starting daily at 9:30 a.m. CT.

With a focus on building the sport from the grassroots level, the CCL is helping shape the future of cricket in America—one student-athlete at a time.

Founded in 2025 by students at Georgetown University—and supported by USA Cricket and the National Cricket League (NCL)—the CCL is the first student-founded, student-led, and student-operated league of its kind in North America. The 2025 championship features 12 top university teams:

Georgetown University

Rice University

UCLA

University of Florida

University of Wisconsin–Madison

University of California, Irvine

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Austin

Arizona State University

Texas A&M University

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Washington

Matches will be played in the exciting “Sixty Strikes” 10-over (60-ball) format and livestreamed on the NCL Cricket app, with match times scheduled for global prime-time viewership. Broadcast partners across Southeast Asia and other cricket-loving regions will broadcast globally.

"The launch of the Collegiate Cricket League marks a breakthrough moment for the growth of cricket in the United States," said Haroon Lorgat, Commissioner of the National Cricket League (NCL). "By investing in young players through competitive, student-driven platforms like the CCL, we are laying the foundation for future national and Olympic-level success. It's inspiring to see the next generation take ownership of cricket's future."

"I've seen cricket growing in America with my own eyes over the past four to five years,’’ said Wasim Akram, legendary cricketer and mentor. “However, real fan following still needs to be developed, and the game must grow at the grassroots level. The Collegiate Cricket League is an excellent initiative toward that goal. I wish all 12 teams the very best as they compete in this inaugural championship."

“This is more than a weekend tournament—it’s a movement,” said Steven M. Smith, Executive Director of CCL. “We’re pairing the best of American education with the world’s second most popular sport. Our goal is to make the CCL one of the most-watched collegiate leagues in the world. The CCL will become the most-watched collegiate sport globally, tapping into the sports global 2.5 billion fans worldwide.”

The event is free and open to the public, and all are invited to attend and support this important moment for student-led athletics.

As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the CCL is committed to expanding access, launching men’s and women’s seasons, providing scholarships, and working with universities to elevate cricket to varsity status. To support the league’s mission or get involved, visit www.collegiatecricket.com—where you can make a tax-deductible donation to help grow cricket across North America.

Contact: Media@NCLCricket.com

