Mayor Wu Announces Emmanuel Oppong-Yeboah as Boston’s Next Poet Laureate

Photo by Carlie Febo

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture today announced that Ghanaian American poet, editor, and educator Emmanuel Oppong-Yeboah will serve as Boston’s next Poet Laureate. Oppong-Yeboah will officially assume the role in July 2025 and serve until July 2029. Established in 2008, the Boston Poet Laureate Program has been a cornerstone of Boston’s creative sector, drawing residents into the rich and transformative world of the literary arts. It is a ceremonial appointment with a term of four years.

“I'm honored to announce Emmanuel as Boston’s next Poet Laureate. Their voice, vision, and deep commitment to community will inspire and amplify our city’s voices over the next four years,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “In a time where we need to challenge, uplift, and connect, I'm proud to know that Emmanuel will carry out this role with care for our communities.”

“I am very excited to serve the City of Boston in this role,” said Emmanuel Oppong-Yeboah. “In so much of life I feel a profound sense of indebtedness to those who have done the work before me. No less so here. Boston's two most recent poet laureates, Porsha Olayiwola and Danielle Georges, have created so much space in this city for the flourishing of poetry and poets, and I am grateful to them and eager to expand on their work.”’

Oppong-Yeboah grew up in Boston and holds the city close to their heart. They are currently a BPS educator working as a school librarian at the Joseph Lee School in Dorchester. For six years, they taught 11th grade English at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, and prior to that served as a teaching artist for 10 years at organizations throughout Boston, including the Massachusetts Literary Education and Performance Collective, the Cambridge Arts Council, Northeastern University, and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston. Emmanuel’s poem, “kra-din” (Kweli Journal), is a past recipient of the Pushcart Prize (XLIII).

“We are thrilled that Emmanuel Oppong-Yeboah, a beloved member of our BPS community, has been named Boston’s next Poet Laureate,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “As a school librarian at the Lee K-8 School, Emmanuel nurtures curiosity, creativity, and a deep love for words in our students every day. Their passion for poetry and education exemplifies the transformative power of the arts in young people’s lives. We are proud to see a BPS educator in this role and excited for the inspiration they will spark across our city.”

Oppong-Yeboah will be Boston’s fourth poet laureate, following Porsha Olayiwola, Danielle Legros Georges, and Sam Cornish, all of whom helped elevate the city’s poetry scene. Oppong-Yeboah is committed to expanding on their legacies by fostering new opportunities for poets of all ages to thrive.

For Oppong-Yeboah, working with young people in the city where they were raised is especially meaningful and a source of personal joy. They hope to use this role to bring people together to build connections and provide resources to support poets and the organizations that make space for them.

They plan to work with the Boston Youth Poet Laureate on initiatives that activate the youth poetry scene in Boston; transform community spaces in Boston Public Libraries to host all-ages open-mics and draw engagement from BPS school communities nearby these library sites; partner with Boston’s School Libraries to connect Boston-area students to living poets; and host a contest that invites local poets to engage in writing based on Boston Public Library’s archives.

Applications for the role were reviewed by a Selection Panel consisting of a distinguished group of local literary professionals. The Selection Panel evaluated all entries and held interviews with the final candidates.

“The Selection Committee was impressed by both Emmanuel’s creative work, but equally his balanced thoughtful intentionality; he will bring to this role a deep appreciation of community engagement; and his skills and connections as an educator; and a passion for mentoring our young people in their creative endeavors,” said David Leonard, President of the Boston Public Library.

Oppong-Yeboah’s upcoming events include co-leading an open mic and poetry slam on April 18 and May 2 with poet Crystal Valentine at Just Book-ish in Fields Corner, Dorchester (1st and 3rd Friday of every month). Additionally, they will be doing a feature performance on Wednesday, April 23, at the Cantab Lounge in Cambridge, home of the Boston Poetry Slam.

To learn more about the Boston Poet Laureate Program, visit www.boston.gov/poetry.