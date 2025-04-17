An Evening of Indigenous Perspectives Through Cuisine, Art, Storytelling, and Music Featuring Raye Zaragoza

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Indian College Fund is delighted to announce its annual New York EATSS (Epicurean Award to Support Scholars) event, scheduled for Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at The Lighthouse Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011.This immersive evening promises a vibrant celebration of modern Indigenous perspectives and culture through cuisine, art, storytelling, and music, all supporting Native students pursuing higher education.​There has never been a more critical time to show up for Native students. Attendees are invited to hear directly from Native students about their experiences, challenges, and dreams—and learn how take an active role in fostering the next generation of Indigenous leaders through higher education.The festivities will commence at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m., offering guests a full-course meal crafted by top Indigenous chefs. Attendees will have the opportunity to savor dishes prepared by renowned culinary artists, including:​● Chef Anthony Bauer (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa): Owner of Traditional Fire Custom Cuisine, Chef Bauer brings over 25 years of experience, blending traditional ingredients with contemporary flair to inspire Native youth in the culinary field.​● Chef Andrea Condes (Andean Native): Founder of Four Directions Cuisine, Chef Condes uses food to trace her own culture while educating the public about the expansive world of Indigenous food systems.​● Chef Nathan Davis (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa): A classically trained chef from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Davis merges his deep cultural roots with culinary expertise, showcasing a fusion of classical and traditional food knowledge through ventures like the A’Wiisinin Food Truck.​● Chef Loretta Barrett Oden (Citizen Potawatomi Nation): An authority on Indigenous foods of North America, Chef Oden has dedicated her life to sharing knowledge of her culinary heritage and supporting First Americans' food sovereignty efforts.​Beyond the culinary delights, the event will feature original artworks from emerging Native student artists affiliated with the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA). This exhibition offers a unique window into Native creativity and tradition, with 100% of the proceeds from art sales directly supporting the artists in their educational pursuits.​The evening will culminate with an intimate concert by acclaimed singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza (Akimel O’otham Nation). Known for her powerful songs that celebrate women of color and advocate for social justice causes, Zaragoza's performance will be a highlight of the night.​Event Details:● Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025​● Time: 5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. ET​● Location: The Lighthouse Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011​Tickets and Sponsorships:Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now! Proceeds directly benefit the American Indian College Fund’s mission to provide scholarships to American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) students, fostering the next generation of Indigenous leaders. Visit https://standwith.collegefund.org/new-york-eatss/ to secure your tickets or learn more about sponsorship benefits.About the American Indian College FundThe American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided $20.579 million in scholarships and other direct student support for access to a higher education that is steeped in Native culture and values to American Indian students in 2023-24.Since its founding in 1989, the College Fund has provided more than $349 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation’s 33 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers.​The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, and the “Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. TheCollege Fund was also named as one of the nation’s top 100 charities by the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.​Journalists—The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.