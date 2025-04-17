Sift Brings Industry-First Fraud Benchmarking to Console with FIBR Integration to Strengthen Identity Trust

Direct access to critical fraud metrics and industry benchmarks within Sift product workflow helps customers with more efficient and confident decisioning

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform delivering identity trust for leading global businesses, today announced that its industry-first Fraud Industry Benchmarking Resource (FIBR) is now integrated directly into the Sift product experience (Sift Console).

This innovation gives fraud and risk teams immediate access to their own fraud performance metrics compared against industry and global benchmarks without leaving their operational hub in the Sift Console.

The new FIBR integration specifically delivers comparative payment fraud attack rates, manual review rates, and chargeback metrics directly alongside customers' own performance data. This side-by-side comparison eliminates the need to navigate between multiple platforms to benchmark performance, enabling more efficient and confident data-driven fraud strategy decisions.

“Access to credible fraud benchmarking insights has been a big and long-standing challenge for risk teams. Data was both unreliable and had to be stitched together across multiple, questionable sources,” said Armen Najarian, Sift's Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re proud to deliver an industry-first by adding FIBR directly into the Sift product experience, bringing the insights our customers need to make even more confident and efficient risk decisions in a single view.”

The FIBR integration allows Sift Payment Protection customers to:

Compare their own payment fraud, manual review, and chargeback rates against the Sift Global Data Network

Filter benchmark data by specific industries for more relevant comparisons

Make more informed decisions about risk thresholds and fraud operations



Since its launch in 2023, FIBR has established itself as a vital resource in the fraud prevention industry by unlocking Sift's extensive global data network available for benchmarking purposes. Unlike opaque approaches that leave companies guessing about industry standards, FIBR provides transparent metrics derived from Sift's data network, which processes over 1 trillion events annually across more than 700 global businesses.

The FIBR Console integration is now available to all Sift Payment Protection customers through the Sift Console.

For more information about the latest FIBR innovation, visit the Sift Blog here .

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing identity trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Victor White

VP, Corporate Marketing, Sift

press@sift.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44b3d131-7cc5-4e41-9232-837b48364daf

FIBR In-Console Sift's Fraud Industry Benchmarking Resource (FIBR) is now embedded into the Sift Console, giving fraud and risk teams immediate access to their own fraud performance metrics compared against industry and global benchmarks without leaving the Sift Console.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.