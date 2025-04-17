Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,696 in the last 365 days.

University of Phoenix Career Optimism Index Reveals 1 in 4 American Workers Face Professional Uncertainty

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid record-low institutional trust and rising workplace grievances, the fifth annual Career Optimism Index® from the University of Phoenix Career Institute® finds American workers facing a growing crisis of autonomy.

Nearly one in four workers say their sense of control over their professional future has declined over the past five years. This lack of agency is fueling burnout, with more than half of the workforce—51%—reporting they feel burned out, marking a record high for the Index.

The study draws a clear connection between autonomy and burnout: workers who feel they lack control over their career paths are 56% more likely to experience burnout than those who feel in control.

Career development opportunities within the workplace are one of the most effective ways to restore that sense of control and resilience.

The challenge has reached a critical turning point, calling for immediate action from employers to support a more empowered and future-ready workforce.

For more information about the findings within the Career Optimism Index® from the University of Phoenix, please visit https://www.phoenix.edu/career-institute.

Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
X
Facebook
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

University of Phoenix Career Optimism Index Reveals 1 in 4 American Workers Face Professional Uncertainty

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more