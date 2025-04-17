University of Phoenix Career Optimism Index Reveals 1 in 4 American Workers Face Professional Uncertainty

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid record-low institutional trust and rising workplace grievances, the fifth annual Career Optimism Indexfrom the University of Phoenix Career Institutefinds American workers facing a growing crisis of autonomy. Nearly one in four workers say their sense of control over their professional future has declined over the past five years. This lack of agency is fueling burnout, with more than half of the workforce—51%—reporting they feel burned out, marking a record high for the Index.The study draws a clear connection between autonomy and burnout: workers who feel they lack control over their career paths are 56% more likely to experience burnout than those who feel in control.Career development opportunities within the workplace are one of the most effective ways to restore that sense of control and resilience.The challenge has reached a critical turning point, calling for immediate action from employers to support a more empowered and future-ready workforce.For more information about the findings within the Career Optimism Indexfrom the University of Phoenix, please visit https://www.phoenix.edu/career-institute

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.