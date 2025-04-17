New U.S. Army Video Series Tackles America’s Youth Health Crisis: Soldier Shares Expert Guidance in Conversation with YourUpdateTV

Nationwide media tour by U.S. Army conducted in conjunction with YourUpdateTV highlights the force’s new YouTube video series, “All You,” which delivers actionable health and wellness tips from Soldiers and subject matter experts to empower a young generation to build a holistic and resilient life

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the physical and mental health of American youth on the decline, the U.S. Army has launched the “All You” video series, which delivers quick, actionable health and wellness techniques directly from Army subject matter experts and trained Soldiers—taking the guesswork out of health and wellness for a motivated generation.

“All You” is rooted in the research and expertise of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system, the force’s battle-tested initiative to enhance Soldier readiness across five domains of health: physical, mental, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual. And the H2F system is proving successful—with participating units reporting a reduction in the need for additional care for musculoskeletal injuries (55%), and a lower likelihood of behavioral health (7.7%) and substance abuse (59%) profiles.

The U.S. Army has felt the impacts of the youth health crisis firsthand, with only 23% of the eligible population meeting the minimum requirements to become a Soldier, largely due to health factors. Now, the force is taking an active role in addressing this reality through programs like the H2F system, and “All You” is the latest example.

The engine behind “All You” is the Army’s H2F Performance Teams and subject matter experts, including leaders for each of the five domains. On April 9th, H2F Sleep Domain Lead and Army Neuroscientist Maj. Allison Brager, PhD conducted a nationwide media tour discussing the “All You” series, the Army’s commitment to holistic health, and how anyone can benefit from the Army’s advice.

For more information, you can access the full suite of “All You” videos at GoArmy on YouTube.

