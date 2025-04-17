WAKE RADIOLOGY UNC HEALTH REX SUITS UP FOR PARTICIPATION IN 2025 SUSAN G. KOMEN® TRIANGLE RACE FOR THE CURE

Wake Radiology’s Team, the Mammo Mavericks, Encourages Race Participation and a Commitment to Preventive Screenings – Because Every Second Matters in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Raleigh, N.C., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex, the leading provider of outpatient medical imaging in the Triangle, is proud to announce its continued support for Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, by sponsoring the upcoming Triangle Race for the Cure on Saturday, May 3, at Boxyard RTP in Research Triangle Park. ​This marks the practice's 11th year sponsoring the event, during which it has contributed more than $135,000 to date in support of breast cancer research and patient care.

In addition to sponsorship, Wake Radiology has assembled a team of physicians, employees, family members, breast cancer survivors and friends to participate in the 5K race. The team, named the Mammo Mavericks, emphasizes the “need for speed” in breast cancer early detection and prevention. When time can make the difference between early intervention and late-stage diagnosis, every second matters in the fight against cancer.

“According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than 6,000 North Carolina women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. The Race for the Cure is vital for raising funds for breast cancer research and patient support services,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, President and Managing Partner of Wake Radiology. “We are honored to support Susan G. Komen® to raise awareness for preventative breast screenings and reaffirm our commitment to the health and well-being of our community.”

Wake Radiology has a dedicated team of subspecialty trained breast radiologists focused on providing expert care in breast health. The practice offers advanced imaging services, including 3D mammography—currently the most accurate screening technology available—which has been shown to increase cancer detection rates by up to 50 percent and reduce false positives by 40 percent.

Race attendees are encouraged to stop by the Wake Radiology tent for giveaways, health education, and inspiration. Visitors can:

Meet the team

Learn about the “danger zone”

Enter to win one of three exclusive gift baskets featuring spa essentials, Lululemon gear, and golfing entertainment

Join the fight. Support the cause. Be part of the Mammo Mavericks.

To register for the race or donate to Wake Radiology’s team, visit wakerad.com/race. To learn more about Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex or to schedule your mammogram, go to https://www.wakerad.com/mammogram.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of sub-specialized radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible, compassionate and actionable care. As the Triangle’s first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Specialties include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density and Mammography across 14 area locations. Learn more at WakeRad.com

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

