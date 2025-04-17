Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,673 in the last 365 days.

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2025 of $31.0 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.16. First quarter 2025 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $550 Thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2024 net income of $31.7 million and EPS of $1.19.

“Westamerica’s first quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 38 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $277 thousand at March 31, 2025,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.9 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2025,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $59.2 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2025 was 4.14 percent compared to 4.25 percent for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2024.

The Company recognized a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2025 were $25.1 million compared to $25.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The decline in noninterest expense is primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expense due to fewer business days in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024, lower occupancy and equipment expense, and lower estimated operating losses from limited partnership investments.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2025 was $11.1 million compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The fourth quarter 2024 income tax provision includes a $305 thousand increase to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
                Westamerica Bancorporation
                1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
                Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact
                707-863-6090
                investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.



    Public Information April 17, 2025  
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
March 31, 2025        
           
1. Net Income Summary.        
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q1'2025 Q1'2024 Change Q4'2024
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 56,390   $ 66,094   -14.7 % $ 59,247  
  (Reversal of ) Provision        
  for Credit Losses   (550 )   300   n/m   -  
  Noninterest Income   10,321     10,097   2.2 %   10,633  
  Noninterest Expense   25,127     26,099   -3.7 %   25,853  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   42,134     49,792   -15.4 %   44,027  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   11,097     13,375   -17.0 %   12,327  
  Net Income $ 31,037   $ 36,417   -14.8 % $ 31,700  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,642     26,674   -0.1 %   26,699  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,642     26,675   -0.1 %   26,701  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common        
  Share $ 1.16   $ 1.37   -15.3 % $ 1.19  
  Diluted Earnings Per        
  Common Share   1.16     1.37   -15.3 %   1.19  
  Return On Assets (a)   2.03 %   2.24 %     2.02 %
  Return On Common        
  Equity (a)   11.9 %   15.2 %     12.1 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   3.90 %   4.30 %     4.01 %
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   37.7 %   34.3 %     37.0 %
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common        
  Share $ 0.44   $ 0.44   0.0 % $ 0.44  
  Common Dividend Payout        
  Ratio   38 %   32 %     37 %
           
2. Net Interest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q1'2025 Q1'2024 Change Q4'2024
  Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 59,786   $ 69,095   -13.5 % $ 62,713  
  Interest Expense   3,396     3,001   13.2 %   3,466  
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 56,390   $ 66,094   -14.7 % $ 59,247  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 5,794,836   $ 6,119,368   -5.3 % $ 5,850,620  
  Average Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,770,099     2,955,565   -6.3 %   2,796,675  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets        
  (FTE) (a)   4.14 %   4.50 %     4.25 %
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.24 %   0.20 %     0.24 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   3.90 %   4.30 %     4.01 %
  Interest Expense /        
  Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities (a)   0.50 %   0.41 %     0.49 %
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   3.64 %   4.09 %     3.76 %
           
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.        
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q1'2025 Q1'2024 Change Q4'2024
           
  Total Assets $ 6,187,321   $ 6,525,921   -5.2 % $ 6,243,799  
  Total Earning Assets   5,794,836     6,119,368   -5.3 %   5,850,620  
  Total Loans   789,935     853,553   -7.5 %   821,767  
  Commercial Loans   120,189     133,422   -9.9 %   131,088  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   497,379     488,989   1.7 %   503,546  
  Consumer Loans   172,367     231,142   -25.4 %   187,133  
  Total Investment Securities   4,395,565     5,098,539   -13.8 %   4,557,436  
  Debt Securities Available for        
  Sale   3,553,755     4,224,474   -15.9 %   3,710,378  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   841,810     874,065   -3.7 %   847,058  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   609,336     167,276   264.3 %   471,417  
           
  Loans / Deposits   15.9 %   15.9 %     16.3 %
           
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.    
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q1'2025 Q1'2024 Change Q4'2024
           
  Total Deposits $ 4,958,554   $ 5,379,060   -7.8 % $ 5,028,363  
  Noninterest Demand   2,293,059     2,532,381   -9.5 %   2,342,092  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   935,054     1,058,292   -11.6 %   934,876  
  Savings   1,649,631     1,691,716   -2.5 %   1,666,542  
  Time greater than $100K   29,460     36,135   -18.5 %   31,541  
  Time less than $100K   51,350     60,536   -15.2 %   53,312  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   104,604     108,886   -3.9 %   110,404  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   -     62,582   n/m   -  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   104,604     46,304   125.9 %   110,404  
  Shareholders' Equity   1,055,925     965,840   9.3 %   1,039,017  
           
  Demand Deposits /        
  Total Deposits   46.2 %   47.1 %     46.6 %
  Transaction & Savings        
  Deposits / Total Deposits   98.4 %   98.2 %     98.3 %
           
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.        
    (dollars in thousands)  
    Q1'2025  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
  Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:        
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,794,836   $ 59,786   4.14 %  
  Total Loans (FTE)   789,935     10,744   5.51 %  
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   120,189     1,845   6.21 %  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   497,379     6,473   5.28 %  
  Consumer Loans   172,367     2,426   5.70 %  
  Total Investments (FTE)   4,395,565     42,339   3.85 %  
  Total Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   3,553,755     33,753   3.80 %  
  Corporate Securities   1,991,278     13,522   2.72 %  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations   915,873     14,422   6.30 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   254,126     2,034   3.20 %  
  Securities of U.S.        
  Government Sponsored        
  Entities   311,297     2,777   3.57 %  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions        
  (FTE)   62,651     496   3.17 %  
  U.S. Treasury Securities   4,303     54   5.13 %  
  Other Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   14,227     448   12.60 %  
  Total Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity (FTE)   841,810     8,586   4.08 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   56,006     329   2.35 %  
  Corporate Securities   736,089     7,815   4.25 %  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions        
  (FTE)   49,715     442   3.56 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   609,336     6,703   4.40 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
  Total Earning Assets   5,794,836     3,396   0.24 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,770,099     3,396   0.50 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Deposits   2,665,495     3,229   0.49 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   935,054     46   0.02 %  
  Savings   1,649,631     3,128   0.77 %  
  Time less than $100K   51,350     38   0.30 %  
  Time greater than $100K   29,460     17   0.24 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   104,604     167   0.65 %  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   104,604     167   0.65 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 56,390   3.90 %  
    (dollars in thousands)  
    Q1'2024  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
  Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:        
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,119,368   $ 69,095   4.50 %  
  Total Loans (FTE)   853,553     11,413   5.38 %  
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   133,422     2,385   7.19 %  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   488,989     5,911   4.86 %  
  Consumer Loans   231,142     3,117   5.42 %  
  Total Investments (FTE)   5,098,539     55,399   4.32 %  
  Total Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   4,224,474     46,552   4.38 %  
  Corporate Securities   2,114,861     14,555   2.75 %  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations   1,461,182     26,700   7.23 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   252,828     1,552   2.45 %  
  Securities of U.S.        
  Government sponsored        
  entities   308,807     2,777   3.60 %  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions        
  (FTE)   72,569     544   3.00 %  
  Other Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   14,227     424   11.92 %  
  Total Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity (FTE)   874,065     8,847   4.05 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   76,062     427   2.25 %  
  Corporate Securities   729,273     7,816   4.29 %  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions        
  (FTE)   68,730     604   3.52 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   167,276     2,283   5.40 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
  Total Earning Assets   6,119,368     3,001   0.20 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,955,565     3,001   0.41 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Deposits   2,846,679     2,106   0.30 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,058,292     119   0.05 %  
  Savings   1,691,716     1,917   0.46 %  
  Time less than $100K   60,536     49   0.33 %  
  Time greater than $100K   36,135     21   0.23 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   108,886     895   3.30 %  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   62,582     843   5.40 %  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   46,304     52   0.45 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 66,094   4.30 %  
           
6. Noninterest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q1'2025 Q1'2024 Change Q4'2024
  Service Charges on Deposit        
  Accounts $ 3,381   $ 3,470   -2.6 % $ 3,501  
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   2,733     2,507   9.0 %   2,735  
  Debit Card Fees   1,581     1,543   2.5 %   1,902  
  Trust Fees   899     794   13.2 %   867  
  ATM Processing Fees   463     591   -21.7 %   506  
  Other Service Fees   429     438   -2.1 %   428  
  Life Insurance Gains   102     -   n/m   -  
  Other Noninterest Income   733     754   -2.8 %   694  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 10,321   $ 10,097   2.2 % $ 10,633  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Total Revenue (FTE) $ 66,711   $ 76,191   -12.4 % $ 69,880  
  Noninterest Income /        
  Revenue (FTE)   15.5 %   13.3 %     15.2 %
  Service Charges /        
  Avg. Deposits (a)   0.28 %   0.26 %     0.28 %
  Total Revenue (FTE) Per        
  Avg. Common Share (a) $ 10.16   $ 11.49   -11.6 % $ 10.41  
           
7. Noninterest Expense.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q1'2025 Q1'2024 Change Q4'2024
           
  Salaries and Related Benefits $ 12,126   $ 12,586   -3.7 % $ 12,461  
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,038     5,040   -0.0 %   5,219  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,697     2,536   6.3 %   2,610  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   915     1,440   -36.5 %   1,095  
  Professional Fees   395     402   -1.7 %   369  
  Courier Service   688     649   6.0 %   692  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,268     3,446   -5.2 %   3,407  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,127   $ 26,099   -3.7 % $ 25,853  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.76 %   1.72 %     1.76 %
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Revenues (FTE)   37.7 %   34.3 %     37.0 %
           
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q1'2025 Q1'2024 Change Q4'2024
           
  Average Total Loans $ 789,935   $ 853,553   -7.5 % $ 821,767  
           
  Beginning of Period        
  Allowance for Credit        
  Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 14,780   $ 16,867   -12.4 % $ 15,318  
  (Reversal of ) Provision        
  for Credit Losses   (550 )   300   n/m   -  
  Net ACLL Losses   (316 )   (1,288 ) -75.5 %   (538 )
  End of Period ACLL $ 13,914   $ 15,879   -12.4 % $ 14,780  
           
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /        
  Gross ACLL Losses   82 %   36 %     63 %
  Net ACLL Losses /        
  Avg. Total Loans (a)   -0.16 %   -0.61 %     -0.26 %
           
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    3/31/25 3/31/24 Change 12/31/24
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Loans $ 13,914   $ 15,879   -12.4 % $ 14,780  
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Held to Maturity        
  Securities   1     1   0.0 %   1  
  Total Allowance for Credit        
  Losses $ 13,915   $ 15,880   -12.4 % $ 14,781  
           
  Allowance for Unfunded        
  Credit Commitments $ 201   $ 201   0.0 % $ 201  
           
9. Credit Quality.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    3/31/25 3/31/24 Change 12/31/24
  Nonperforming Loans:        
  Nonperforming Nonaccrual        
  Loans $ -   $ 957   n/m $ 201  
  Performing Nonaccrual        
  Loans   -     1   n/m   -  
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   -     958   n/m   201  
  Accruing Loans 90+ Days        
  Past Due   277     525   -47.2 %   534  
  Total Nonperforming Loans $ 277   $ 1,483   -81.3 % $ 735  
           
  Total Loans Outstanding $ 771,030   $ 844,677   -8.7 % $ 820,300  
           
  Total Assets   5,966,624     6,464,685   -7.7 %   6,076,274  
           
  Loans:        
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Loans $ 13,914   $ 15,879   -12.4 % $ 14,780  
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Loans / Loans   1.80 %   1.88 %     1.80 %
  Nonperforming Loans /        
  Total Loans   0.04 %   0.18 %     0.09 %
           
10. Liquidity.        
           
  At March 31, 2025, the Company had $727,336 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending March 31, 2026, the Company expects to receive $265,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at March 31, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,498,151 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $713,752 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $724,966 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at March 31, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At March 31, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $724,966 thousand based on collateral pledged at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,615,433 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
           
          (in thousands)
          3/31/25
  Debt Securities Eligible as        
  Collateral:        
  Corporate Securities       $ 2,517,299  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations rated AAA         269,817  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions         109,065  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities         302,248  
  Securities of U.S. Government        
  Sponsored Entities         299,722  
  Total Debt Securities Eligible        
  as Collateral       $ 3,498,151  
           
  Debt Securities Pledged        
  as Collateral:        
  Debt Securities Pledged        
  at the Federal Reserve Bank       ($ 724,966 )
  Deposits by Public Entities         (713,752 )
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements         (439,287 )
  Other         (4,713 )
  Total Debt Securities Pledged        
  as Collateral       ($ 1,882,718 )
           
  Estimated Debt Securities        
  Available to Pledge       $ 1,615,433  
           
11. Capital.        
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
        %  
    3/31/25 3/31/24 Change 12/31/24
           
  Shareholders' Equity $ 923,138   $ 791,691   16.6 % $ 889,957  
  Total Assets   5,966,624     6,464,685   -7.7 %   6,076,274  
  Shareholders' Equity/        
  Total Assets   15.47 %   12.25 %     14.65 %
  Shareholders' Equity/        
  Total Loans   119.73 %   93.73 %     108.49 %
  Tangible Common Equity        
  Ratio   13.71 %   10.56 %     12.90 %
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,360     26,678   -1.2 %   26,708  
  Common Equity Per Share $ 35.02   $ 29.68   18.0 % $ 33.32  
  Market Value Per Common        
  Share   50.63     48.88   3.6 %   52.46  
           
    (shares in thousands)
        %  
    Q1'2025 Q1'2024 Change Q4'2024
  Share Retirements (Issuances):        
  Total Shares Retired   361     4   n/m   -  
  Average Retirement Price $ 50.96   $ 45.58   n/m $ -  
  Net Shares Retired (Issued)   348     (7 ) n/m   (22 )
           
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.        
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    3/31/25 3/31/24 Change 12/31/24
  Assets:        
  Cash and Due from Banks $ 727,336   $ 434,250   67.5 % $ 601,494  
           
  Debt Securities Available for        
  Sale:        
  Corporate Securities   1,802,791     1,879,980   -4.1 %   1,835,937  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations   822,111     1,420,584   -42.1 %   982,589  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   250,844     225,564   11.2 %   218,026  
  Securities of U.S.        
  Government Sponsored        
  Entities   299,722     292,583   2.4 %   292,117  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions   60,581     70,466   -14.0 %   62,186  
  U.S. Treasury Securities   -     -   n/m   4,955  
  Total Debt Securities        
    Available for Sale   3,236,049     3,889,177   -16.8 %   3,395,810  
           
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity:        
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   53,528     73,023   -26.7 %   57,927  
  Corporate Securities   737,146     730,350   0.9 %   735,447  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions (1)   48,674     65,352   -25.5 %   51,260  
  Total Debt Securities        
    Held to Maturity (1)   839,348     868,725   -3.4 %   844,634  
           
  Loans   771,030     844,677   -8.7 %   820,300  
  Allowance For Credit Losses        
  on Loans   (13,914 )   (15,879 ) -12.4 %   (14,780 )
  Total Loans, net   757,116     828,798   -8.6 %   805,520  
           
  Premises and Equipment, net   25,722     26,458   -2.8 %   26,133  
  Identifiable Intangibles, net   72     291   -75.2 %   125  
  Goodwill   121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673  
  Other Assets   259,308     295,313   -12.2 %   280,885  
           
  Total Assets $ 5,966,624   $ 6,464,685   -7.7 % $ 6,076,274  
           
  Liabilities and Shareholders'        
  Equity:        
  Deposits:        
  Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,241,802   $ 2,514,161   -10.8 % $ 2,333,389  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   920,461     1,066,038   -13.7 %   953,863  
  Savings   1,633,445     1,681,921   -2.9 %   1,642,360  
  Time   78,387     92,805   -15.5 %   82,238  
  Total Deposits   4,874,095     5,354,925   -9.0 %   5,011,850  
           
  Bank Term Funding        
  Program Borrowings   -     200,000   n/m   -  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   113,219     50,334   124.9 %   120,322  
  Total Short-Term        
    Borrowed Funds   113,219     250,334   -54.8 %   120,322  
           
  Other Liabilities   56,172     67,735   -17.1 %   54,145  
  Total Liabilities   5,043,486     5,672,994   -11.1 %   5,186,317  
           
  Shareholders' Equity:        
  Common Equity:        
  Paid-In Capital   470,844     473,989   -0.7 %   476,506  
  Accumulated Other        
  Comprehensive Loss   (136,768 )   (196,857 ) -30.5 %   (168,104 )
  Retained Earnings   589,062     514,559   14.5 %   581,555  
  Total Shareholders' Equity   923,138     791,691   16.6 %   889,957  
           
  Total Liabilities and        
    Shareholders' Equity $ 5,966,624   $ 6,464,685   -7.7 % $ 6,076,274  
           
13. Income Statements.        
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q1'2025 Q1'2024 Change Q4'2024
  Interest and Loan Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 10,669   $ 11,324   -5.8 % $ 11,167  
  Equity Securities   195     174   12.1 %   195  
  Debt Securities Available        
  for Sale   33,430     46,243   -27.7 %   36,843  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   8,494     8,722   -2.6 %   8,538  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   6,703     2,283   193.6 %   5,659  
  Total Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   59,491     68,746   -13.5 %   62,402  
           
  Interest Expense:        
  Transaction Deposits   46     119   -61.3 %   46  
  Savings Deposits   3,128     1,917   63.2 %   3,148  
  Time Deposits   55     70   -21.4 %   68  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   -     843   n/m   -  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   167     52   222.1 %   204  
  Total Interest Expense   3,396     3,001   13.2 %   3,466  
           
  Net Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   56,095     65,745   -14.7 %   58,936  
           
  (Reversal of) Provision        
  for Credit Losses   (550 )   300   n/m   -  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
  Service Charges on Deposit        
  Accounts   3,381     3,470   -2.6 %   3,501  
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   2,733     2,507   9.0 %   2,735  
  Debit Card Fees   1,581     1,543   2.5 %   1,902  
  Trust Fees   899     794   13.2 %   867  
  ATM Processing Fees   463     591   -21.7 %   506  
  Other Service Fees   429     438   -2.1 %   428  
  Life Insurance Gains   102     -   n/m   -  
  Other Noninterest Income   733     754   -2.8 %   694  
  Total Noninterest Income   10,321     10,097   2.2 %   10,633  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries and Related Benefits   12,126     12,586   -3.7 %   12,461  
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,038     5,040   -0.0 %   5,219  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,697     2,536   6.3 %   2,610  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   915     1,440   -36.5 %   1,095  
  Professional Fees   395     402   -1.7 %   369  
  Courier Service   688     649   6.0 %   692  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,268     3,446   -5.2 %   3,407  
  Total Noninterest Expense   25,127     26,099   -3.7 %   25,853  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   41,839     49,443   -15.4 %   43,716  
  Income Tax Provision   10,802     13,026   -17.1 %   12,016  
  Net Income $ 31,037   $ 36,417   -14.8 % $ 31,700  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,642     26,674   -0.1 %   26,699  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,642     26,675   -0.1 %   26,701  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 1.16   $ 1.37   -15.3 % $ 1.19  
  Diluted Earnings   1.16     1.37   -15.3 %   1.19  
  Dividends Paid   0.44     0.44   0.0 %   0.44  
           
  Footnotes and Abbreviations:        
  (1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.
           
  (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
           
  (a) Annualized        

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more