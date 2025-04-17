Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH) Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 11.09%

Sustainable 11.09% CAGR Reflects Enduring Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH) Demand Across Sectors

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH) Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 11.09% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.09% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic MMH landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in MMH Platforms

As customer expectations shift toward personalized, seamless brand experiences across channels, Multichannel Marketing Hubs have become essential platforms for orchestrating campaigns, integrating data, and delivering contextually relevant messaging. Companies across retail, BFSI, travel, telecom, and healthcare are embracing MMH solutions to unify touchpoints across email, SMS, push, web, and social - enhancing engagement and maximizing marketing ROI.

According to Richa Choubey, Analyst at QKS Group, “Multichannel Marketing Hubs are redefining how brands connect with consumers. With capabilities like real-time decisioning, audience segmentation, and cross-channel automation, these platforms are becoming vital for enterprises striving to build consistent, data-driven experiences.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional MMH platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional MMH platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top MMH vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top MMH vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in MMH solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in MMH solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, customer journey orchestration, and predictive segmentation are transforming MMH platforms to elevate personalization and marketing agility.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Acoustic, Acquia, Adobe, Bloomreach, Braze, Clevertap, HCLSoftware, Insider, Iterable, Marigold Engage+, MoEngage, Netcore Cloud, Optimove, Oracle, Pegasystems, RedPoint Global, Salesforce, SAS, and SAP Emarsys.

Why This Matters for MMH Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Multichannel Marketing Hub providers, these insights are vital for identifying growth corridors, enhancing competitive differentiation, and aligning with enterprise marketing needs. As personalization, data privacy, and channel unification take centre stage, vendors must deliver platforms that combine powerful automation with flexible integration and customer-centric intelligence to drive impactful marketing results.

Market Share: Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-multichannel-marketing-hubs-mmh-tools-2024-worldwide-2404

Market Forecast: Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-multichannel-marketing-hubs-mmh-tools-2025-2030-worldwide-2208

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on MMH market

on MMH market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the MMH market

report on the MMH market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

