Canned Food Market Size to Achieve USD 181.66 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned food market size was calculated at USD 122.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand from USD 127.63 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 181.66 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, a study published by Towards FnB a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The increased need for better nutrition and the safest forms of food packaging accelerates the growth of the canned food market.

Market Overview

The canned food refers to the processed food from good-quality raw ingredients in a sterile environment. The low-acid canned foods are important than acidified and acid canned foods. The canned foods provide a good source of vitamins, minerals, and proteins. The processing, sealing, and heating methods make them more ideal for storing vegetables, fruits, syrups, food items, etc. They are playing a crucial role in the overall healthy diet intake in the lives of billions of people across the globe. Campbell Soup Company (United States), Conagra Brands, Inc. (United States), Nestlé (Switzerland), and Danish Crown AmbA (Denmark) are some of the leading players committed to transforming the canned food market.

In May 2024, Del Monte Foods, Inc. entered into a partnership with Jodie Burrage to promote the benefits of incorporating canned fruits into a daily lifestyle and nutritious diet. In October 2024, Himalaya Food International Ltd. announced the launch of an advanced 10 MT/hour French fry line by March 2025.



Latest Goods by the Leading Players

Sr. No. Name of the Company Recent Launch 1 Walmart A Private-brand innovation called Bettergoods. 2 Conagra Brands, Inc. Meaty fuel-ups, satisfying salty snacks, and craveable sweet treats 3 Nestle The ‘no refined sugar’ variants of its Cerelac infant food 4 Del Monte Foods, Inc. Bubble Fruit® Gel 5 Ayam Brand Pulled Chicken Mayonnaise and Pulled Chicken Hot Chilli

Canned Food Market Key Highlights:

By region, Europe dominated the canned food market with the highest share of 38% in 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the canned fruits and vegetables segment registered the maximum market share of 31% in 2024.

By product, the canned fish and seafood segment anticipated to grow at the noteworthy CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

By type, the conventional canned food segment generated the maximum market share of 89% in 2024.

By type, the organic canned vegetables segment expects a substantial growth in market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the retail distribution channel segment captured the maximum market share of 69% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online channel segment expects the fastest-growth in the market during the forecast period.

Major Key Trends in the Canned Food Market

Responsible Product Marketing: The leading companies like Nestle aim to encourage healthy lifestyles through responsible marketing. For this purpose, they provide easy-to-understand information, front-of-pack nutritional labelling, etc. They also provide guidance about portion size and nutritious recipes. The brands can help consumers in making informed choices about balanced diets.

The leading companies like Nestle aim to encourage healthy lifestyles through responsible marketing. For this purpose, they provide easy-to-understand information, front-of-pack nutritional labelling, etc. They also provide guidance about portion size and nutritious recipes. The brands can help consumers in making informed choices about balanced diets. Product Brands: There are various brands of Nestle, such as Aero, Alpo, Bakers, Bear Brand, Beneful, Boost, Cerelac, etc., that are available with high-quality ingredients and 100% balanced and nutritious diet contents. The establishment of brand loyalty among consumers is becoming important.

There are various brands of Nestle, such as Aero, Alpo, Bakers, Bear Brand, Beneful, Boost, Cerelac, etc., that are available with high-quality ingredients and 100% balanced and nutritious diet contents. The establishment of brand loyalty among consumers is becoming important. Sustainability: The companies believe in the importance of food to improve the quality of lives. Based on this belief, they stay committed to using sustainable resources, global scale, and expertise to encourage a healthier future for people and the planet. Waste reduction, climate action, responsible business, etc., fuel environmental sustainability.



Limitations & Challenges in the Canned Food Market

Processes Applied for Food Safety: The sterilization method is applied for canned fruits, ravioli, tuna, etc., which can change the taste and appearance of products. There can be a loss of heat-sensitive nutrients during sterilization.

The sterilization method is applied for canned fruits, ravioli, tuna, etc., which can change the taste and appearance of products. There can be a loss of heat-sensitive nutrients during sterilization. Food Fortification: Some people get impacted by the fortified foods due to several challenges associated with technical, capacity, and quality assurance aspects. It is needed to scale up the fortification programs. It becomes challenging with limited resources.

Some people get impacted by the fortified foods due to several challenges associated with technical, capacity, and quality assurance aspects. It is needed to scale up the fortification programs. It becomes challenging with limited resources. Reformulation of Food: This method imposes challenges for food manufacturers to reduce or remove nutrients or ingredients from their products. It is essential to pay attention to maintaining the characteristics of products such as appearance, texture, taste, shelf life, and food safety during reformulation.



Development of Canned Food Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential

There are several key initiatives taken for food safety and processing in the recent year 2024. In November 2024, Zomato announced the launch of a new service called Food Rescue to help people reduce food waste. In December 2024, the State Government in Kolkata announced its plan to launch a new food processing unit in North Bengal to process maize and produce several products, including poultry feeds.

On the occasion of the 2024 FAO and WHO World Food Safety Day Campaign, a new theme named Food Safety – Prepare for the Unexpected was launched. This initiative aims to explore the issues related to the unexpected food safety incidents, even in the case of taking any precautions. However, in November 2024, KSRTC reported the launch of 24 approved food halts for improved passenger dining.

In June 2024 , Nestle conducted its World Milk Day Campaign to prioritize family nutrition and milk consumption through the NutriKuat proposition.

, conducted its World Milk Day Campaign to prioritize family nutrition and milk consumption through the NutriKuat proposition. Del Monte Foods, Inc. surveyed on the most prominent topics, including nourishing the planet, nourishing people, and nourishing communities, to understand the importance of related issues to its business and stakeholders, including team members, community members, consumers, and customers.

Canned Food Market Regional Analysis:

Significant Government Incentives and Supportive Growth in Europe

Europe dominated the canned food market in 2024. In November 2023, the European Commission announced the allocation of €185.9 million in 2024 to provide funds for promotional activities for high-quality EU agri-food products at home and abroad and achieve sustainability. The 2024 promotion policy work programme adopted by the European Commission aims to create new market opportunities. This policy framework considers the exports to current and rising markets, and contributions from stakeholders. The other sources to support competitiveness include the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF). These EU initiatives are designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the agricultural sector. The presence of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology in Food (EIT Food), the European Innovation Council (EIC), start-ups, and funding SMEs drives innovations and accelerates transition.

Rapid Advances in European Countries

United Kingdom: The Healthy Start Scheme helps people receive certain income-related benefits, especially for pregnant women who are 10 weeks pregnant and women having a child under four, to purchase milk and food. This scheme is available in England, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

The Healthy Start Scheme helps people receive certain income-related benefits, especially for pregnant women who are 10 weeks pregnant and women having a child under four, to purchase milk and food. This scheme is available in England, Northern Ireland, and Wales. France: There are integrated food policies in South-Western France that are supported by the National programmes for food and nutrition. Food governance in France plays a major role in enabling the interactions between the food system and various policy domains concerned with food or impacted by food.

There are integrated food policies in South-Western France that are supported by the National programmes for food and nutrition. Food governance in France plays a major role in enabling the interactions between the food system and various policy domains concerned with food or impacted by food. Germany: According to the World Trade Organization, in January 2024, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development announced the donation of EUR 1.95 million to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF) to increase the compliance of developing countries with international food safety, animal and plant health standards for trade.



Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Experience Rapid Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the canned food market during the predicted timeframe. The Food Fortification Initiative (FFI) in Asia and the Pacific supports 10 countries, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Viet Nam, Philippines, Mongolia, and Papua New Guinea. This support is provided based on their current needs regarding the national fortification. This FFI program resulted in a 77% reduction in the incidence rates of low serum folate levels, 14% reduction in neural tube defects among the entire population, and 75% among indigenous women. In October 2024, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for Asia Pacific focused on urgent action to protect the ‘Right to Food’.

Major Factors for the Growth of Canned Foods in the Asia Pacific

The food insecurity challenges, high rates of malnutrition, and adverse impacts on the proper growth of children drive the need for canned foods in the market.

The major role of Asia Pacific in the global agrifood systems, employing 793 million of the 1.2 billion people in the agricultural sector globally. This contributes to feeding the global population of over 8 billion .

of the people in the agricultural sector globally. This contributes to feeding the global population of over . The technologies and innovations foster growth by providing new solutions to the complex problems in agrifood systems.



Canned Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 CAGR 4 % Market Size in 2024 USD 122.72 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 127.63 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 181.66 Billion Dominated Region Europe

Canned Food Market Segment Insights

Product Insights

The canned fruits and vegetables segment dominated the canned food market in 2024. The exciting benefits of canned fruits and vegetables, such as nutritionally rich, cost-effective, affordable, quick, convenient, shelf-stable, safe, and free from pathogens, drive their huge adoption among most of the population. The richness of vitamins, minerals, and fibers provided by these food sources boosts their significance. The additional benefits of reducing the risks of certain health conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, etc. are achieved by the intake of these food items.

The canned Fish /seafoods segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the canned food market during the forecast period. They help people improve the required HDL cholesterol and protect them against heart disease. These foods enriched with omega-3 fatty acids improve joint health and protect people against osteoarthritis due to their anti-inflammatory nature.

Type Insights

The conventional segment dominated the canned food market in 2024. The conventionally grown food provides the same amount of nutrition as organic food. The food wastage is reduced by the use of conventional foods. The processed foods help people preserve the nutritious products they love. The conventionally grown baby foods have several benefits including salt, sugar, and additives than homemade baby foods.

The organic segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the canned food market in the upcoming years. Organic foods help people stay away from cancer, called non-Hodgkin lymphoma. They help pregnant women stay healthy. They provide a good source of plenty of vitamins, minerals, vegetables, whole grains, and fruits.

Distribution Channel Insights

The retail segment dominated the canned food market in 2024. The retail segment provides an easy buying experience, customer engagement, and personalization choices. The instant gratification, greater inventory options, targeted discounts, and price matching are the potential benefits of retail, driving its significant growth in the market. The options of using credit cards, facility amenities, and loyalty rewards boost its expansive reach in the market.

The online segment is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the canned food market during the predicted timeframe. The online platforms offer enhanced time management skills, flexibility, improved virtual communication, and saved expenses. The improved digital skills and networking opportunities benefit people with promising trading experience.

Major Market Players in the Canned Food Market

Danish Crown AmbA

Nestle

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Ayam Brand

Campbell Soup Company

JBS USA Holdings, Inc.

Holyland Marketing Private Limited

Himalaya International Limited



Recent Breakthroughs in the Canned Food Market

In March 2025, Holyland Marketing Private Limited (Holy Land Group) and Nippon Kiz announced the launch of Holy Sauce during the grand celebration of Aahaar 2024 in India.

In February 2025, JBS USA Holdings, Inc. announced the investment of $200 million at its beef production facilities in Texas, Cactus, Colo, and Greely.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Canned Fruits and Vegetables

Canned Meat Products

Canned Fish /Seafoods

Canned Ready Meals

Canned Condiments

Others

By Type

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channel

Food Service

Retail

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

