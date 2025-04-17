Drug Screening Market Size Worth USD 10.34 Billion by 2034 | CAGR of 4.84% from 2025 to 2034

The global drug screening market size is calculated at USD 6.76 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 10.34 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.84% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug screening market size was valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 10.34 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Request a Brochure: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5332

Drug Screening Market Overview

Drug screening refers to a test for assessing the signs of one or more illegal drugs or certain prescription medicines. The test includes the examination of biological samples, such as urine, blood, saliva, hair, and sweat. The most commonly used drugs include cocaine, marijuana, opioids, and PCP. The screening is used for athletes to improve their performance, substance use disorder treatment, legal evidence, and to prevent prescription drug misuse. A positive test result indicates the presence of a drug above the reference range, and a negative test result indicates a lower amount of drug.

The increasing demand for sports activities and drug abuse positively impact market growth. The rising number of road accidents globally necessitates drug screening. The stringent regulatory policies mandate drug and alcohol testing to limit overconsumption of alcohol. Several government organizations launch initiatives for screening the use of illegal substances and take necessary actions.

Drug Screening Market Trends

Rising Prevalence of Substance Use Disorder: The rising prevalence of substance use disorder necessitates drug screening. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 2.6 million deaths annually, accounting for 4.7% of all deaths globally. It is estimated that 400 million people live with alcohol use disorders globally.

The rising prevalence of substance use disorder necessitates drug screening. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 2.6 million deaths annually, accounting for 4.7% of all deaths globally. It is estimated that 400 million people live with alcohol use disorders globally. Stringent Regulatory Policies: Several government bodies have formed stringent regulations for legal drug testing. Numerous workplaces also demand drug screening of employees to maintain a drug-free environment at the office. Positive results can deny employment to a new hire or current employee.

Several government bodies have formed stringent regulations for legal drug testing. Numerous workplaces also demand drug screening of employees to maintain a drug-free environment at the office. Positive results can deny employment to a new hire or current employee. Increasing Road Accidents: The increasing number of road accidents globally, due to rising drink and drive cases, facilitates market growth. In the U.S., approximately 12,429 people died in alcohol-impaired traffic-related deaths in 2023. These stats highlight the significance of drug screening to prevent road accidents.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Limitations & Challenges in the Drug Screening Market

False Positives: Some drug screening tests may indicate false-positive or false-negative results. This may affect the decision-making of individuals and hamper people’s trust in the system. It is assumed that several at-home tests lack accuracy, leading to false results.

Some drug screening tests may indicate false-positive or false-negative results. This may affect the decision-making of individuals and hamper people’s trust in the system. It is assumed that several at-home tests lack accuracy, leading to false results. Specimen Collection: Specimen collection for drug screening can be time-consuming. Also, there are limited devices available to collect specimens with precise quantities. Preserving these samples for further testing is also a major challenge.

Lab-on-a-Chip Technology: A New Era of Drug Testing

Technological advancements have led to the development of a lab-on-a-chip technology for drug testing. Advancements in microfluidics and the growing demand for point-of-care testing promote the revolution of drug screening on a microscale level. Screening can be performed in a controlled microenvironment, eliminating errors and reducing wastage. Lab-on-a-chip offers the potential for rapid, cost-effective, and portable detection systems in clinical and forensic environments. It enables the detection of a wide range of drugs of abuse with minute sample quantities. It also enables the analysis of biological and non-biological samples. Moreover, researchers have employed different detection methods over few years for drug testing. Immunoassay was found to be the most preferred approach for drug testing on a chip.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Regional Analysis

Advanced Technologies Dominated North America

North America dominated the global drug screening market in 2024. The increasing prevalence of substance abuse and technological advancements drive the market. The availability of stringent regulations and laws necessitates testing of legal and illegal drugs. The increasing number of drug test centers with specialized equipment favors market growth. More employers are becoming aware of conducting a drug screening test for their current employees and new joiners. Most of the U.S. offices require pre-employment testing, with Washington, D.C., reporting the highest number of tests.

United States: There are currently more than 20,000 drug testing centers in the U.S. The increasing road accidents due to drunk driving cases is a major concern among civilians. Every day, about 34 people in the U.S. die due to drunk-driving crashes.

There are currently more than 20,000 drug testing centers in the U.S. The increasing road accidents due to drunk driving cases is a major concern among civilians. Every day, about 34 people in the U.S. die due to drunk-driving crashes. Canada: The Canadian government regulates and mandates drug screening for various purposes. The Canadian government’s Drug Analysis Service (DAS) receives approximately 120,000 drug samples from law enforcement agencies annually.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Rising Road Accidents Promote Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing drug screening market in the coming years. The rising number of road accidents due to drunk driving and evolving regulatory frameworks foster market growth. Numerous government and private labs are adopting test kits of advanced technologies to reduce testing time and lead to accurate outcomes, reducing false positives. Favorable government policies and increasing investments facilitate the use of drug testing. The growing number of drug testing laboratories also contributes to market growth. Out of the 32 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited labs globally, 6 are located in Asia. These Asian countries include China, India, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, and Thailand.

China: The stringent regulations in China promote drug testing. China has around 26,000 police officers dedicated to drug control in the public security system. The government also has a “Narcotics Intelligence Technology Center” for drug control research, drug testing, analysis, and identification.

The stringent regulations in China promote drug testing. China has around 26,000 police officers dedicated to drug control in the public security system. The government also has a “Narcotics Intelligence Technology Center” for drug control research, drug testing, analysis, and identification. India: Drunken driving is the second most common reason for road accidents in India. In March 2025, the Maharashtra state government announced the procurement of drug testing devices to detect if drivers are under the influence of drugs.

Segmental Outlook

Product Insights

The consumables segment held a dominant presence in the drug screening market in 2024. Some common examples of consumables required for drug screening include cartridges, plates, vials, and a few reagents. These consumables enable researchers to perform multiple reactions simultaneously. They are usually essential when drug screening is performed in drug testing laboratories. Such laboratories have state-of-the-art instruments and frequently require consumables.

The rapid testing devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the drug screening market during the forecast period. Rapid testing devices save professional’s lot of time and enable them to make informed decisions quickly. They offer high-quality and convenient results and on-site drug testing confidence. Some devices can detect the presence of multiple drugs using a small amount of biological samples, offering reliability and precision. This eliminates the need for sending the samples to the laboratory and subsequently waiting for the results.

Sample Insights

The urine segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Urine is the most commonly used biological sample for testing illicit drugs. It can detect the presence of both illegal and prescription drugs in a person’s system. Certain drugs undergo metabolism and are eliminated from the body through urine. Urine contains traces of such drugs even after a long period. Additionally, collecting urine is a non-invasive procedure, and urine testing results in higher sensitivity.

The oral fluid sample segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the drug screening market during the studied years. Oral fluid samples are an alternative to a urine test when substitution or adulteration is suspected. They are used to detect recent drug usage as drugs may be found in saliva after absorption into the blood. Oral testing is the most emerging test for drug abuse screening. It is mostly preferred by traffic police to assess whether a person is in drunk state while driving.

Drug Insights

The cannabis/marijuana segment led the global market in 2024 and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of substance use disorder necessitates testing for cannabis/marijuana. It is estimated that around 64 million people globally are suffering from drug use disorders. Cannabis is the most widely used drug globally. It is also the most cultivated drug globally. It is estimated that around 2.5% of the world’s population, accounting for 147 million people, consumes cannabis.

End-Use Insights

The drug testing laboratories segment held a major share of the drug screening market in 2024. The increasing number of drug testing laboratories and the availability of specialized equipment augment the segment’s growth. These laboratories have skilled professionals to perform complex procedures. Hence, numerous professionals rely on test results conducted in such laboratories. Several government and private bodies operate drug testing laboratories.

The workplaces segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The growing awareness in corporate offices about drug screening favors the segment’s growth. Drug screening at workplaces is usually part of the hiring process. It helps to have a safe working environment, enhances productivity, and reduces absenteeism. It also helps to ensure that new employees are free from substance abuse issues.

Top Companies in the Drug Screening Market

Cordant Health Solutions

Sciteck, Inc.

CareHealth America

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ACM Global Laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

American Bio Medica Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Alere Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Synergy Health plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Shimadzu Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

BioMerieux SA

Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc.

Biomedical Diagnostics

Danaher

Recent Breakthroughs

In January 2025 , the Drug and Food Control Organization, under the guidance of the State Drug Controller Jammu & Kashmir, organized an awareness cum orientation program at the Drug Testing Laboratory of Dalgate. The program was launched to train regulators on new tools and techniques for detecting software violations.

, the Drug and Food Control Organization, under the guidance of the State Drug Controller Jammu & Kashmir, organized an awareness cum orientation program at the Drug Testing Laboratory of Dalgate. The program was launched to train regulators on new tools and techniques for detecting software violations. In January 2025, Northlane Capital Partners (NCP) announced an investment in the United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL). USDTL is a forensic toxicology testing lab for alcohol and substance use. The investment was made to expand their network and niche testing capabilities.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Newborn Screening Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/newborn-screening-market-sizing



Orphan Drug Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/orphan-drug-market-sizing



Drug Discovery Platforms Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/drug-discovery-platforms-market-sizing



3D Printed Drugs Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/3d-printed-drugs-market-sizing



Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/anti-inflammatory-drugs-market-sizing



Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/pelvic-inflammatory-disease-treatment-market-sizing



Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/anti-obesity-drugs-market-sizing



Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/basal-cell-carcinoma-treatment-market-sizing



Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/oligonucleotide-cdmo-market-sizing



Small Molecule CDMO Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/small-molecule-cdmo-market-sizing

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Consumables

Rapid Testing Devices

Instruments

Services

By Sample

Urine Sample

Oral Fluid Sample

Hair Sample

Other

By Drug

Alcohol

Cannabis/Marijuana

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

LSD

Others



By End-Use

Drug Testing Laboratories

Workplaces

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





To invest in our premium strategic solution and customized market report options, click here: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5332

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.