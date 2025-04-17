Margarita Finance launches a first of its kind AI Investment assistant ‘Bartender’ to facilitate investing in DeFi

ZURICH, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Margarita Finance, a next-gen DeFi platform, is proud to introduce the AI Bartender — a smart, conversational trading assistant designed to make decentralized finance (DeFi) radically easier and more accessible for everyone.

Built natively on Solana and powered by Wormhole , the AI Bartender allows users to seamlessly trade, swap, and earn across chains without complexity.

What is the Margarita AI Bartender?

The AI Bartender is a powerful yet intuitive DeFi assistant that allows users to:

Request an investment product based on their preferred assets, risk and yield

Reduce the complexities of investing in DeFi

Bridge across other chains via Wormhole’s integration



“We’re building a future where trading DeFi is as simple as going to order a zesty Margarita” said Margarita Co-Founder Matthias Wyss. “The AI Bartender breaks down the barriers that have kept many out of DeFi.”

To mark the occasion of crossing 10,000 signups and 10,000 X followers, Margarita Finance is hosting a $10,000 “AI Bartender a Signup Event” giving early users the chance to test the AI Bartender, trade on-chain, and earn rewards. Users can participate here :

The team secured a $1M in pre-seed round in late 2024 with backing from top-tier VCs and angels including:

Jump Crypto

Solana Ventures

G20

Tomahawk

And many others

They are currently raising a $4M seed round from top tier VCs, and are exploring a TGE for their native $MARG token in Q3.

Margarita’s AI Bartender is one of the first real-world products to deeply integrate Wormhole for seamless crosschain access. Users can interact with DeFi apps across Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and beyond — all from one intuitive interface.



To learn more about Margarita Finance, join their Telegram , and follow these useful links:

Website

Twitter/X

Telegram

Zealy Quests

Contact Info: Matthias Wyss

Email: matthias@margarita.finance

