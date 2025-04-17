Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Fort Collins, Colorado

Springtime sees an uptick in local critter issues; the Fort Collins franchise will help locals with the removal of raccoons, rodents, bats, snakes and more.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise location in Fort Collins, Colorado today, just in time for the springtime uptick in home critter issues. Owned and operated by longtime area resident Michael Burton, the new location will serve the Larimer and Weld Counties with the removal of raccoons, rodents, snakes, bats and other nuisance wildlife species.

“I’ve been living in the area since 2008 and have long been an active member of the local outdoor community, so I’m very familiar with the area’s wildlife landscape,” said Michael Burton, Franchise Owner of Critter Control of Fort Collins . “This is a busy time of year for wildlife. As the weather continues to warm, we see much more critter activity, especially now, during raccoon mating and birthing season; no one wants to end up having their attic become a raccoon birthing center. We aim to bring wildlife removal solutions that keep everyone safe while treating the local animals with respect.”

Right now, Northern Colorado is populated with raccoons who are looking to mate and give birth over the next few weeks; local homes often become the ideal, safe place for them to give birth to their young. Beyond that, many other animals, including snakes, bats, squirrels, rodents and more, become more active in the spring, often finding their way inside local homes. Critter Control’s individually-tailored wildlife inspection, prevention exclusion and removal processes will prove essential in the humane handling and removal of these critters from local homes to avoid any danger or major property damage. Homeowners should take note of any unusual sounds or smells coming from their attics or any other areas of their homes at this time of year; critter issues are best dealt with sooner rather than later.

“With the local landscape spanning mountains, plains and dense forests, the Northern Colorado area is home to countless animal species that find their way into people’s homes,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Thankfully, Michael knows the area and its native wildlife very well, thanks to his long history living there. We have full confidence in his ability to serve the area and its community.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Fort Collins will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am - 6:00pm, Saturdays from 9:00am - 3:00pm and will be closed on Sundays. Residents in need of wildlife removal services or a free home inspection should contact the new Critter Control location at (303) 435-6878 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/colorado/fort-collins/ .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .

