2025 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural Tourism Economy Opens in Nanping City, Fujian Province

NANPING, China, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 17, the 2025 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural and Tourism Economy, themed "Cultivating Cultural and Tourism as the Pillar Industry", was held in Nanping City, Fujian Province. During the event, 115 key investment projects in the cultural and tourism economy are expected to be launched, with a total planned investment of 200.7 billion yuan.

The conference aims to revitalize the city and local economy by hosting a series of culturally rich, high-tech events throughout the year.

With the opening ceremony held on the evening of April 17, the conference will last for three days, featuring key events such as the Cultural and Tourism Economy Development Conference, the Cultural and Tourism Industry Chain Investment and Financing Matchmaking Event, and the "Year of Cultural and Tourism Consumption" Initiative.

In addition, eight side events, nine major marketing campaigns, and 34 cultural tourism activities will be held across the province. Over 1,200 promotional activities will take place throughout the province before and after the conference.

Nanping City is accelerating the development of the "Greater Mt. Wuyi Cultural Tourism Circle." Signature initiatives include a digital performing arts project called "The Moon Reflecting Mt. Wuyi", a cultural project to build "The Elegance of Fujian" Grand Garden, and a number of tourism routes related to the themes of national park, tea, and Zhu Xi's Philosophy & Cultural Legacy.

Among them, "The Moon Reflecting Mt. Wuyi" project adopts the 270° panoramic intelligent water stage system, paired with the digital-controlled water screens and naked-eye 3D technology, to transform the landscape of "UNESCO Natural and Cultural World Heritage" into a living art scroll. It interwined elements of Zhu Xi's Philosophy & Cultural Legacy, Fujian culture, and tea culture.

Additionally, to generate new momentum in the tourism economy, the Fujian government plans to introduce over 120 public-benefiting cultural and tourism initiatives, including consumption subsidies, cross-mall collaboration, etc.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2025 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural Tourism Economy

Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

