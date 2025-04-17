SOLAREDGE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm – SEDG

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Click here to receive additional information about your legal rights and options: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/solaredge-technologies/

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against SolarEdge on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between February 13, 2023 and October 19, 2023. According to the complaint, during that time period SolarEdge and certain of the Company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and/or misleading statements to investors regarding the company’s true operations and financial condition.

The complaint further details how, through a series of partial disclosures made in the second half of fiscal 2023, the truth underlying Defendants’ prior misrepresentations “fully emerged, and the material undisclosed risk that the Company’s revenues would precipitously decline when customers were forced to cancel, push out, or reduce their orders of SolarEdge’s products because of channel inventory levels as a result the Company’s practice of forcing customers to take delivery of products so that the Company could reach its revenue targets, fully materialized.” In response to Defendants’ disclosures, shares of SolarEdge’s stock declined from a trading price of over $250.00 per share in July 2023 to a trading price of below $100.00 per share by October 2023.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of SolarEdge’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

SolarEdge shareholders who purchased or acquired their SEDG shares prior to July 1, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis, and has helped to recover hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

