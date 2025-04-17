Alginates and Derivatives Market Poised for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 651 Million by 2028, Reports MarketsandMarkets™

A research report published by MarketsandMarkets™ indicates significant growth prospects for the global alginates and derivatives market.

Delray Beach, FL, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report, titled "Alginates and Derivatives Market by Type (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, PGA), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals), Form (Powder, Liquid, Gel Form), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028," the market size is projected to reach USD 651 million by 2028. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The market's expansion is primarily driven by the exceptional functional properties of alginates and their derivatives. Their remarkable gelling, thickening, and stabilizing capabilities make them highly valued ingredients across multiple sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial applications, and cosmetics. In the food industry, they are essential for enhancing texture and stabilizing formulations. The pharmaceutical sector utilizes them for controlled-release drug delivery systems, while the cosmetics industry leverages their natural thickening properties. This versatility fuels demand across these diverse industries.

Key Market Insights:

Sodium Alginate Leads Market Share: By type, sodium alginate accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Derived naturally from brown seaweed, its effectiveness as a gelling, thickening, and stabilizing agent drives its widespread use. Beyond food, sodium alginate is integral in pharmaceutical tablet formulations and as a controlled-release agent. It also serves as a crucial thickening agent in textile printing pastes, ensuring uniform dye distribution and color retention. Its natural origin and clean-label appeal further bolster its position.

Food & Beverage Application Shows High Growth Potential: The food and beverage segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate. Sodium alginate's ability to form gels with calcium ions is highly valued for creating unique textures, encapsulating flavors, and improving product quality. As consumer preferences shift towards plant-based diets and clean-label products, naturally derived alginates align perfectly with these trends, making them ideal solutions for innovative food and beverage formulations.

Europe Remains Largest Regional Market: Europe represented the largest regional share of the alginates and derivatives market in 2022. The region's economic stability and strong consumer emphasis on health, wellness, and natural ingredients contribute significantly to demand. The market benefits from the alignment of alginates' properties with the health-conscious preferences prevalent in Europe, encouraging their use in a wide array of products.

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis, featuring 204 market data tables and 48 figures across 222 pages.

Key Players Driving the Market:

The alginates and derivatives market features several prominent players focused on expansion and collaboration strategies. Key companies highlighted in the report include:

Cargill Inc. (US),

KIMICA Corporation (Japan),

FMC Corporation (US),

E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US),

The Dow Chemical Company (UK),

Brenntag AG (Germany),

Döhler Group (Germany),

Penford Corporation (US),

Ashland Inc. (US),

Snap Natural & Alginate Products Pvt. Ltd (India),

Bright Moon Group (China), and

Dastech International (US).

These organizations maintain strong presences across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions.

