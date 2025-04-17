Spur Raises $4.5M from First Round, Pear VC, Neo, Conviction and Others to Build Out its Quality Analysis AI Agent

Spur, the first company that empowers e-commerce retailers and travel booking platforms with AI-powered quality testing that emulates real consumer shopping behavior

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur , the first company that emulates real users navigating the browser and testing with AI agents, announced today it has raised $4.5M from investors including First Round, Pear VC, Neo, Conviction, Liquid2Ventures, and Predictive Venture Partners. Other notable angel investors in this round include Mihika Kapoor, Director of Product @Figma, Shyamal Anadkat, Applied AI – OpenAI, Ayush Sood, Director of Eng at Figma, Matt MacInnis, Chief Operating Officer, Rippling, Arash Ferdowsi, Dropbox CEO, Kulveer Taggar, CEO of Zeus Living, and Sachith Gullapalli, Director of Engineering at Rippling.

Spur will use the funds to continue to build out its AI QA Engineer and hire for roles in Applied AI, Business Ops and GTM. Today's online retailers and e-commerce companies run lean engineering teams while maintaining complex shopping experiences and checkout systems. Traditionally, they faced an impossible choice: outsource QA, which creates bottlenecks, or rush releases with minimal testing. Spur enables teams to now own quality directly, which is critical for consumer-facing businesses where a single broken checkout flow or booking error can cost millions in abandoned transactions. Spur uses AI browser agents that click around the page like a real human user. By aligning quality responsibility with those who know the product best, Spur has eliminated the costly translation layer. And in a climate where rising tariffs and global cost pressures are forcing companies to do more with less, tools like Spur are no longer a luxury — they are a necessity for any efficient engineering stack.

“QA testing is the bane of existence for every single company,” said Sneha Sivakumar, Co-founder and CEO of Spur. “QA tools have never lived up to expectations, but Spur is leveraging AI fully to really make a big swing in the space. We are already seeing massive success and ROI today with our clients — putting QA on complete autopilot, 10Xing release cycles and catching business critical bugs before hitting production, saving our customers millions of dollars. We are thrilled to work with this set of investors who have deep expertise in AI and QA and really understand and support our mission.”

Spur’s founders have a background in Applied AI. Co-founder and CTO Anushka Nijhawan worked at DeepMind and Meta, and at DeepMind worked at the cutting edge of agentic technology, while Co-founder and CEO Sneha Sivakumar worked at both Figma and Snap. Together in their senior year at Yale, Sneha and Anushka built from scratch a no-code testing automation tool, powered by AI web agents. After graduation they launched Spur, and in less than a year already have more than 30 enterprise customers using the technology including leading Fortune 500 companies, e-commerce sites like LivingSpaces.com, and travel companies Norse Atlantic Airways and Wander.com.

“We were blown away by the work Spur has done bringing agentic AI to a very painful, time-consuming, and costly process for enterprises – QA testing,” said Liz Wessel, Partner at First Round Capital. “Sneha and Anushka bring the drive and passion for helping enterprise customers fix the issue of outdated QA tools and have already saved their customers meaningful time and money Spur has accomplished in a short time what we love to see in startups – they identified a critical problem that can be solved with AI, and produced very real, tangible ROI for a growing list of customers.”

While Spur is focused on QA Testing, the company is already seeing interesting use cases in enabling customers to do Persona Based Testing, A/B Testing and UI/UX testing — these are critical pieces to any company’s quality stack, especially B2C companies with high traffic sites where a single bug could lead to millions in revenue lost.

About Spur

Spur puts Quality Analysis on autopilot as the first company that emulates real users navigating the browser and testing with AI agents. Leading e-commerce retailers like LivingSpaces.com and B2C travel booking platforms like Norse Atlantic Airways and Wander.com all rely on Spur to own Quality Analysis, save money, 10X release cycles and find bugs before they hit production. Founded by two female Yale graduates, Spur is headquartered in New York City and backed by leading investors including First Round, Pear VC, Neo, and Conviction.

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing Communications

kerry@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9def0f30-28c2-4f17-a6d0-ac7225bb9c65.

Spur Raises $4.5M Spur Co-Founders Sneha Sivakumar and Anushka Nijhawan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.