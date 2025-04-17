Cyderes Expands Executive Team with CFO and SVP of Cyber Fusion Appointments

Former Optiv and SentinelOne Leaders Join Cyderes Amid Accelerated Growth

Kansas City, MO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce two strategic additions to its executive team. Nathan Brady has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Brian Hussey joins as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Cyber Fusion. These appointments reinforce Cyderes’ commitment to operational excellence and innovation in cybersecurity.

Nathan Brady, Chief Financial Officer

Nathan Brady joins Cyderes as CFO, bringing a decade of executive financial leadership in cybersecurity, most notably as CFO at Optiv Inc., North America’s largest pure-play cybersecurity solutions provider. At Optiv, Brady served as an influential advisor and trusted thought partner, building strong relationships across business lines through his professionalism and expertise including a and a consistent track record of scaling operations and managing M&A in private equity-backed settings.

Brady is also recognized for his expertise in guiding organizations through complex financial landscapes as well as being a true champion of talent development. During his tenure at Optiv, Brady spearheaded the expansion of the company’s finance team from 15 to 75 members and excels at fostering a collaborative culture, delivering consistent improvements in team performance and organizational outcomes.

Brian Hussey, Senior Vice President of Cyber Fusion

Brian Hussey joins Cyderes from SentinelOne, where he most recently served as Vice President of Threat Hunting. During his time at SentinelOne, Hussey created and scaled SentinelOne’s Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR), threat hunting, and risk management teams, while leading MDR operations through unprecedented growth. Hussey is an industry-recognized expert in cyber threat intelligence, threat hunting, incident readiness and proactive security measures. He has over 20 years of experience profiling cybercriminal and nation-state threat actors, conducting forensic investigations, and working closely with law enforcement and intelligence organizations to track and shut down international threat actors.

For the last decade Mr. Hussey has served as a cybersecurity senior executive, leading investigative, hunting, intelligence, and risk management. This experience encompasses the vision of Cyderes’ Cyber Fusion team, where the expertise of security researchers, hunters, and investigators all come together, merging their various skill-sets to provide clients the ability to get ahead of today’s most sophisticated threat actors.

“With the addition of Nathan and Brian to our leadership team, we’re excited to continue our mission of uniting top-tier financial and cyber expertise under one roof,” said Chris Schueler, CEO of Cyderes. “Their leadership and experience will empower our teams and elevate our mission to provide premier identity-security offerings to our clients, cementing Cyderes’ position as the leading full-service cybersecurity partner in the industry.”

As part of Cyderes’ continued evolution under CEO Chris Schueler, the company is sharpening its focus on identity-first security and scaling the role of AI across its global operations. These leadership additions mark another milestone in Cyderes’ transformation into a next-generation cyber defense partner—one built to anticipate threats, accelerate response, and empower clients with proactive, intelligence-led security. More to come as Cyderes builds for what’s next.

About Cyderes

Founded in 2003, Cyderes is the industry-leading Cyber Defense and Response provider, offering award-winning managed security services, identity and access management (IAM), and professional services. Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Managed Security Services Providers, Cyderes helps enterprise customers manage cyber risk. With operating centers in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, Cyderes continues to set the standard for excellence in cybersecurity solutions.

