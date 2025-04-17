Sun Cruiser Squeezes More Sunshine into its Lineup with New Lemonade & Vodka Flavors

The #1 new RTD of 2024* is adding new, ready-to-drink vodka lemonades that offer perfectly balanced sweetness for all-day sipping.

BOSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just over one year after the launch of Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka, the fast-growing, spirits-based brand from The Boston Beer Company is adding NEW Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka – a four-flavor lineup of smooth, deliciously refreshing lemonades made with real fruit and premium vodka. Bright, balanced, and easy to enjoy, Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka is crafted for carefree hangs, anytime sipping and old school outdoor fun, wherever the sunshine takes you.

The new line-up features four refreshing flavors:

Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Lemonade + Iced Tea

Landing at a time when the premium ready-to-drink (RTD) category is seeing unprecedented growth, Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka meets drinkers’ demands for full-flavor, spirits-based options with light, easy-to-drink profiles. As the #1 new RTD brand family of 2024, Sun Cruiser is off to a hot start. Currently holding the #1 fastest-moving vodka iced tea 8-pack in its Classic Iced Tea style**, and recently awarded Best Alcoholic Beverage at the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas, Sun Cruiser is proving to be a fast fan-favorite.

“In just the first year, Sun Cruiser has been able drive impressive growth and become a go-to choice for drinkers looking for a high-quality, spirits-based option that pairs best with fun under the sun,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “Expanding our lineup to bring even more flavor to fans, Sun Cruiser’s Lemonades are balanced, bright and about to be in your frequent rotation this summer.”

Coming in at just 100 calories, 1g of sugar per 12 oz. serving, 4.5% ABV, and made with no bubbles, Sun Cruiser is an easy choice for any summer moment – from beach days to concerts to ballgames. Now available in 45 states and sold in an 8-count variety pack, fans can easily sample all four lemonade flavors. Whether you’re reaching for something new or sticking with the brand’s Classic Iced Tea & Vodka, Sun Cruiser is more than something to sip – it’s your laidback companion for those moments of spontaneous fun and adventure. Crack one open, kick back and let the good times cruise.

For more information about Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka or Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka, visit www.drinksuncruiser.com. To find Sun Cruiser at a retailer near you, check out the brand’s product finder.

About Sun Cruiser

Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka and Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka are made with real ingredients and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At 4.5% ABV and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. The Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

