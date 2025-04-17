Nuo Therapeutics and PAM Health Partner to Advance Access to Regenerative Wound Healing Therapies

HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wound care patients across the PAM Health network of hospitals and outpatient clinics will now have access to an innovative new treatment to accelerate chronic wound healing. A multi-year exclusive agreement between PAM Health and Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AURX) (“Nuo”), a commercial-stage medical device company at the forefront of biodynamic therapies, means Nuo’s Aurix System will serve as the sole platelet-rich plasma (PRP) wound care therapy across all of PAM Health’s long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient and wound care clinics. This collaboration will make advanced regenerative treatment more widely available for patients suffering from chronic non-healing wounds.

Representing a silent epidemic in the United States, chronic wounds annually affect an estimated 2% of the population and more than 8 million Medicare beneficiaries (Nussbaum et al., 2018). The associated economic burden on the healthcare system is staggering, with yearly Medicare spending on wound care estimated between $28.1 to $96.8 billion (Nussbaum et al., 2018). In addition to the financial cost, the impact on patients is profound with more than 100,000 diabetic patients undergoing amputations annually (Rice et al., 2014), and post-amputation five-year mortality rates at nearly 62 percent (Armstrong et al., 2017).

“The collaboration with PAM Health is about more than product distribution, it’s about aligning missions,” said Dave Hazard, Nuo’s Vice President, Sales. “PAM Health is a trusted leader in patient care. Their clinical reach across 23 states positions them to significantly expand access to the Aurix System. Together, we aim to reduce complications, improve healing times, and most importantly, elevate patient outcomes.”

The Aurix System is the first FDA-cleared autologous PRP therapy specifically indicated for the management of chronic wounds. With a streamlined, one-minute spin process, Aurix produces a biologically active gel using a patient's own platelets and plasma, supporting healing through the natural regenerative cycle. Clinical studies, including those in collaboration with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, have demonstrated Aurix’s success in accelerating healing compared to other advanced wound modalities.

“At PAM Health, we are committed to delivering clinical excellence to our patients through evidence-based, outcome-driven therapies,” said Nick Fazzolari, SVP, Chief Business Officer, PAM Health. “Adding the Aurix System to our advanced wound care services reflects our unwavering dedication to innovative, patient-centered solutions that optimize healing, reduce complications, and support long-term well-being. This collaboration is a natural extension of our mission to deliver transformative care solutions and reflects the values guiding our pursuit of excellence across the post-acute continuum.”

With over 100 hospitals and specialty clinics, PAM Health continues to lead by example, integrating data-driven innovation and compassionate care. The integration of Aurix PRP into its wound care services reflects PAM Health’s broader strategic vision to provide comprehensive, cost-effective care solutions for patients with complex, chronic conditions, particularly those at risk of limb loss and hospital readmission.

About Nuo Therapeutics

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company pioneering biodynamic therapies that harness the body’s innate healing abilities. The company’s flagship product, the Aurix System, is an FDA-cleared autologous PRP therapy indicated for the management of chronic wounds. Learn more at www.nuot.com .

About PAM Health

PAM Health, based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute healthcare services through more than 100 long-term acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, behavioral health hospitals, as well as wound care clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 23 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyal, dedicated, and highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves. Learn more at PAMHealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and may include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to Nuo's management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Nuo's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Nuo's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Nuo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

