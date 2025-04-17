Verizon announces Rescue 42 as latest “Verizon Frontline Verified” partner

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today announced Rescue 42 as the latest partner to earn “Verizon Frontline Verified” status.

For nearly three decades, Rescue 42 has been a leading manufacturer of fire and rescue equipment, including telecom devices. Rescue 42 joins a growing list of vendors whose products meet the high standards required to attain the prestigious “Verizon Frontline Verified” designation.

“This is a tremendous achievement for our company,” said Amy Velazquez, President and Chief Operations Officer at Rescue 42. “Obtaining ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ status demonstrates Rescue 42's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, mission-critical communications solutions proven to perform on high-quality networks like Verizon’s.”

Rescue 42’s products, like the miniNSD™ AiO, are used by public safety agencies across the nation. The miniNSD™ AiO, or Network System Deployable All-in-One, is a portable cell tower and satellite backhaul solution that is ruggedized for austere weather conditions, can connect up to 64 devices, and has a Wi-Fi hotspot range of 500 feet. The miniNSD™ AiO is small enough to be carried by hand or rolled in its case.

The “Verizon Frontline Verified” program offers a special designation to vendors whose products have been tested and meet the high standards required for public safety use on the Verizon network. The products eligible for this status are specifically designed to assist public safety officials and first responders during all types of hazards and emergencies.

Vendors looking to earn the “Verizon Frontline Verified” designation must first be part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program. Vendors in this program can request to have specific products, like the miniNSD™ AiO, go through the verification process. More information on the program can be found here .

Since 1995, Rescue 42 has manufactured innovative fire and rescue products in the U.S. at its facility in Chico, California. With a solid reputation for quality and reliability, Rescue 42 products have become a fixture in modern public safety operations. Learn more at www.rescue42.com .

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

