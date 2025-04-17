OvationCXM New Research: Business Banking Customers Face Onboarding Hurdles

New Report Reveals Just 3 Out Of 10 Banking Customers Describe Onboarding As "Seamless"

TIBURON, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvationCXM , a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), today announces the findings of the 2025 Business Banking Customer Experience Report , an in-depth look at the experiences and expectations of business banking customers across the U.S.

Business banking customers are clearly voicing their frustrations, and this comprehensive study of over 800 business owners underscores the severity. A staggering 41% report significant pain from interacting with multiple people and organizations to resolve a single issue, while another 45% are plagued by long wait times and delayed responses. The report pinpoints a primary driver of this dissatisfaction: fragmented customer journeys stemming from siloed technology and disjointed functional teams. Addressing this underlying issue presents significant opportunities to drive more revenue, enhance customer satisfaction, reduce churn, and improve crucial onboarding and activation journeys.

More Survey Highlights:

Just 31% of businesses said onboarding was seamless.

25% abandoned onboarding and never used the banking product they signed up for.

onboarding and never used the banking product they signed up for. 56% have to interact with 2–3 teams to resolve a single issue.

to resolve a single issue. 91% are asked to repeat information to different people in the bank constantly.

to different people in the bank constantly. 41% of businesses expect their bank or credit union to resolve issues within 24 hours ; 82% will move on if their problem isn’t resolved in three days.

; 82% will move on if their problem isn’t resolved in three days. 38% want proactive product recommendations, but only 44% feel their financial provider strongly understands their needs.

but only 44% feel their financial provider strongly understands their needs. 60% of businesses are comfortable using AI chat and voice bots for banking, but a significant minority remain reluctant.



"Our 2025 Business Banking CX Report confirms what banking clients tell us — decade-old legacy systems and data silos make it nearly impossible to provide seamless experiences to customers," said Alfred Kahn IV, CEO and founder of OvationCXM. "They're telling us loud and clear that the fragmented experiences caused by internal and external partner silos are no longer acceptable. As the report shows, personalization isn't a luxury; it's an expectation. Operational chaos must be resolved through the strategic implementation of journey orchestration. This report isn't just data; it's a mandate for banks to break down walls and truly deliver on the promise of a customer-centric experience."

Journey Orchestration as a Competitive Advantage

The research underscores the critical need to thread valuable customer interaction data points across the bank’s ecosystem (internal systems, departments, and third-party partners) into one enterprise view using journey orchestration technology. Institutions can then act on the insights using AI-led journey-building tools to reduce customer frustration and delays. The business outcomes are reduced attrition, increased revenue, stronger customer loyalty and improved insights into how best to meet customer needs.

To access the full 2025 Business Banking Customer Experience Report, visit here .

About OvationCXM

OvationCXM is the premier customer journey orchestration platform that is purpose-built to help banks, credit unions, payment providers and others in the banking industry simplify and optimize customer experiences. OvationCXM enables banking providers and their ecosystem partners to create seamless onboarding and support journeys by aggregating uncoordinated data stored in a variety of systems in real time and leveraging AI to extract insights that optimize operations. By bridging gaps between systems, teams, and external partners, OvationCXM empowers financial providers to deliver personalized and proactive customer service at speed and scale. To learn more, visit www.ovationcxm.com .

Media Contact:

Sherri Schwartz

OvationCXM

Head of Marketing

sherri.schwartz@ovationcxm.com

(757) 650-9854

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.