ConnectWise Further Strengthens Leadership Team with Two New Appointments

Prakash Talreja and Russell Humphries to lead product and engineering teams

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service provider (MSP) and information technology service management (ITSM) teams, today announced the appointments of Prakash Talreja as EVP of Engineering and Russell Humphries of EVP of Product Management. The addition of Talreja and Humphries is a significant step forward in strengthening the ConnectWise leadership team, aligning product and engineering under proven, visionary leaders to accelerate innovation, drive operational excellence, and deliver even greater value to our partners and community.

Prakash Talreja Joins as EVP of Engineering

Prakash Talreja joins ConnectWise as EVP of Engineering. With over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of leading large, distributed engineering teams, Talreja brings a rare combination of hands-on technical depth and a platform-first mindset. As former VP of Engineering at Mimecast, his background includes building mission-critical, transactional systems on modern cloud architectures—skills that are essential as ConnectWise continues to scale and optimize the Asio platform. Before that, he was a Distinguished Engineer at Sophos.

In this role, Talreja will play a pivotal part in driving product execution and platform strategy to ensure ConnectWise is delivering with quality, efficiency, and innovation. He will lead the continued buildout of the Asio platform, guide technology strategy, and help evolve engineering processes and standards enterprise-wide, including Data Protection.

Russell Humphries Appointed as EVP of Product Management

Russell Humphries will join ConnectWise as EVP of Product Management, overseeing ConnectWise’s Security and Data Protection portfolios. A former VP of Product at Sophos, Humphries is a seasoned product leader with a strong track record of delivering category-defining solutions. He brings deep domain expertise, a sharp understanding of market dynamics, and a passion for building products that truly resonate with partners and customers.

In this new role at ConnectWise, Humphries will be responsible for shaping and driving ConnectWise’s end-to-end product strategy across Security and Data Protection. He will partner closely with engineering leadership and product management teams to ensure alignment on execution, delivery, and the overall partner and customer experience. His leadership will be instrumental in helping ConnectWise scale with intention, deepen market impact, and deliver exceptional value across our platform.

“I am excited to welcome Prakash and Russell to the ConnectWise team,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. “With their extensive expertise and leadership experience, they bring valuable skills to the team. I look forward to working with them both as we continue to deliver industry-leading products and expand the Asio platform for our partners and the MSP community.”

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) and information technology service management (ITSMs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for IT professionals, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Through events like IT Nation, ConnectWise fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the IT community. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com.

