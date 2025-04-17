Phoenix Energy Named to Financial Times’ 2025 List of the Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies

Irvine, California, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy , a vertically integrated and privately held oil and gas company with operations across the United States, has been named to the Financial Times’ 2025 list of “The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies.” Ranked number 33 out of 300 companies, Phoenix Energy was recognized for its revenue growth from 2020 to 2023—a period marked by significant worldwide economic uncertainty.

The annual ranking, produced by the Financial Times and Statista, evaluates companies headquartered in North and South America based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over a three-year period. Phoenix Energy was selected from thousands of applicants across diverse industries.

“Being recognized by the Financial Times is a reflection of the discipline and hard work of our team,” said Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy . “It also underscores the trust placed in us by our bondholders and landowner partners. We’re proud to have achieved meaningful growth during a time when market conditions were especially challenging.”

Founded in 2019, Phoenix Energy has expanded from a mineral rights acquisition firm into a vertically integrated energy company, combining non-operated working interests, mineral acquisitions, and operated oil and gas production under one platform. In 2023, the company launched Phoenix Operating, its internal drilling and completions division focused on the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

As of early 2025, Phoenix Energy operates from six offices across the U.S., employing more than 150 professionals and actively managing assets in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Texas, and beyond.

“We’ve built this company by executing our business plan with focus and intention,” Ferrari added. “To be included in this ranking validates our strategy and motivates us to continue delivering on our long-term goals.”

Phoenix Energy’s inclusion on the Financial Times’ list follows recent significant operational milestones, including drilling several of the fastest-recorded wells in the Bakken Formation and launching a new field office in Dickinson, North Dakota to support the expansion of operations.

To view the full 2025 Financial Times list of the Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies, visit:

https://www.ft.com/americas-fastest-growing-companies-2025

About Phoenix Energy

Phoenix Energy One, LLC (“Phoenix Energy”), formerly known as Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC, is a leading energy company specializing in oil production, mineral rights acquisition, and non-operating working interests. Founded in 2019, the company has grown into a vertically integrated enterprise with operations across key basins in North America. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and investor engagement, Phoenix Energy is driving progress in the energy sector.

This article contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about future events and market conditions. These statements, identifiable by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "may," "expect," "plan," "should," and similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

