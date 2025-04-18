What's New on Quantlake: ESG Investing Made Simple, Smart, and Free

Quantlake launches free ESG ETF portfolios, combining long-term returns with sustainability—no fees, no complexity, just responsible investing made simple.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🌍 Aligning Growth, Responsibility, and Accessibility for All InvestorsQuantlake, the platform bringing professional-grade, systematic ETF strategies to individual investors, is proud to announce the release of its US ESG 80/20 and 60/40 ETF model portfolios—now available for free to all Quantlake users.These portfolios combine long-term financial performance with a commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Designed for investors who want to grow their wealth while supporting positive global impact, they reflect Quantlake’s mission to simplify investing and make responsible, data-driven strategies accessible to everyone.🔑 Key Benefits of the ESG Portfolios:1. Free Access to Professional-Grade ESG PortfoliosInvestors can now access diversified, ESG-screened portfolios at no cost—no advisory fees, no subscription required. Each model is built on the same disciplined, rules-based approach used by professionals.2. Sustainability Without Sacrificing ReturnsThe equity component—SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV)—has delivered a 3-year return of 8.78%, closely mirroring the S&P 500 (SPY: 8.93%), while excluding companies that fail to meet robust ESG criteria. The bond allocation—iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)—offers comparable risk and return to traditional fixed-income benchmarks, with added ESG rigor.3. Rebalanced for Consistency, Built for SimplicityEach portfolio is automatically rebalanced quarterly to maintain its strategic asset mix (either 80/20 or 60/40 equity/bond), helping investors stay invested and aligned with their sustainability goals through all market conditions.🌱 Portfolio Descriptions:US ESG 80/20 Portfolio:A growth-oriented strategy allocating 80% to EFIV and 20% to EAGG—ideal for investors prioritizing long-term capital appreciation with ESG alignment.US ESG 60/40 Portfolio:A balanced portfolio allocating 60% to EFIV and 40% to EAGG—designed for those seeking a blend of growth, income, and risk control through ESG-focused exposure.Both portfolios exclude exposure to companies involved in controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal, oil sands, and violations of the UN Global Compact, as part of their ESG screening criteria."Responsible investing shouldn’t require compromise or complexity," said Romain Gandon, CEO of Quantlake. "These ESG model portfolios offer a simple, cost-effective way for investors to build wealth while reflecting their values. And by offering them for free, we're making sure this isn't just for the few—it’s for everyone."Quantlake bridges the gap between retail investors and professional-grade, systematic strategies. We offer clear, disciplined ETF portfolios designed to overcome emotional biases, simplify decision-making, and align with long-term financial success. Now with ESG strategies included, we continue to make intelligent investing accessible to all.

