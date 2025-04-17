KIC Realty Welcomes Davis Wallington as Managing Broker for British Columbia

CALGARY, Alberta, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty is excited to announce the appointment of Davis Wallington as the new Managing Broker for British Columbia. With eleven years of remarkable industry expertise, a proven track record in leadership, and a genuine passion for innovation, Davis is poised to lead our British Columbia operations into an exciting new chapter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Davis to our leadership team," said Ron McIntosh, President at KIC Realty. "Davis brings a unique combination of market knowledge and proven innovative strategies that will empower our REALTORS® to excel in an ever-changing digital landscape. We are excited to collaborate with Davis as we continue to set new benchmarks for service excellence and innovation."

Angela Papassotiriou, Vice President of Operations at KIC Realty, added, "We are committed to aligning with the industry's finest, and I am excited to welcome Davis to our KIC Realty family. His exceptional abilities in leveraging technology, branding, and social media will significantly contribute to our growth and operational efficiencies, while also nurturing more meaningful connections with our REALTORS® and clients."

In his new position, Davis Wallington will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations and compliance requirements for KIC Realty in British Columbia. He will lead creative initiatives designed to drive growth, mentor REALTORS® in maximizing their productivity, and maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Davis's leadership will be integral in upholding the culture of excellence and innovation that KIC Realty is recognized for, while empowering REALTORS® to achieve new levels of success.

Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty, stated, "We are keen to benefit from the fresh perspectives and innovative strategies Davis offers, which will contribute to our continued mission to redefine the real estate experience in Canada. Davis's leadership will be a tremendous resource for our REALTORS® and will be vital to our continued growth and success. His forward-thinking approach will enhance our market presence in British Columbia, and throughout Canada."

“I am honored to join KIC Realty and excited to work with such a skilled group of professionals,” said Davis Wallington. "Together, we will continue to deliver unparalleled service to our REALTORS® and help them navigate the complexities of the current real estate market. For me, success is about creating the right foundation, fostering trust, and making a lasting impact."

About KIC Realty: KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage dedicated to creating a supportive and thriving environment for its REALTORS®. Founded on the core values of knowledge, integrity, and community, KIC Realty is committed to providing its REALTORS® with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. With a focus on transparency and REALTOR® ownership, KIC Realty is redefining the real estate experience for REALTORS® and clients alike.

For more information, please contact:

Willie Ip

CEO, KIC Realty

investor.relations@kicrealty.com

587-200-3383

