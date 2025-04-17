Everything Blockchain Inc. Set to Join Forces with Global Investment Leader BLG Group to Drive Digital Asset Innovation

Jacsonville, FL, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC Markets: EBZT), a leader in bridging traditional finance with digital assets, today announced it is in advanced discussions for a strategic merger with BLG Group, a globally recognized investment and advisory firm managing multi-billion-dollar assets. This potential merger would combine Everything Blockchain’s expertise in digital assets with BLG Group’s proven strength in structured finance and capital markets, with plans to launch a new trading desk in Hong Kong, addressing the growing demand for institutional digital asset solutions.

Under the proposed terms, BLG Group would acquire a controlling interest in Everything Blockchain Inc. (EBZT) through a transformative transaction that could position EBZT at the forefront of the digital asset industry. This strategic partnership would unlock significant opportunities, providing EBZT with the resources to rapidly expand into Hong Kong and the broader Asian market. It would also accelerate EBZT’s operational growth, particularly in scaling its digital asset reserves. With this partnership, EBZT would enter a new chapter of market leadership and accelerated expansion.

Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc., stated:

"This potential partnership marks a bold step forward for EBZT. BLG recognized our potential early on, and together, we’re poised to reshape the future. With BLG’s global resources and our blockchain expertise, we are uniquely positioned to drive the convergence of traditional finance and decentralized innovation. This partnership would represent a transformative moment for EBZT, unlocking exciting growth opportunities and positioning us to lead in the rapidly evolving digital asset market."

As part of the proposed merger, EBZT and BLG Group will launch a cutting-edge cryptocurrency trading desk in Hong Kong, offering advanced institutional crypto-trading services across Asia and globally. By combining BLG's expertise in investment advisory, venture capital, and custody with EBZT's digital asset capabilities, the partnership will provide tailored crypto-backed financing and liquidity solutions. Led by crypto expert HK Lee, this desk will unlock new opportunities in digital assets, including private placements and block trade programs for high-net-worth and institutional clients.

Ajay Dubey, Founder & CMD of BLG Group, remarked:

"This isn’t just about merging two companies; it’s about merging two worlds. EBZT’s forward-thinking blockchain expertise and BLG’s global finance prowess will redefine what’s possible in digital assets. This partnership is about challenging the status quo — taking bold, innovative steps where others see obstacles. We’re not just joining forces; we’re setting the stage for a new era in finance, where the future is built on disruption, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence."

Once finalized, the anticipated capital infusion from BLG Group will fuel EBZT’s strategic initiatives, including:

Developing New Digital Asset Investment Products

Scaling the Digital Asset Treasury Program

Expanding Blockchain Consulting Services

Both parties are committed to finalizing the transaction terms and securing the necessary regulatory approvals. EBZT and BLG Group will provide further updates as the transaction progresses.







About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC Markets: EBZT) bridges the gap between traditional financial markets and blockchain innovation. EBZT provides accessible blockchain consulting services and develops transformative financial products designed to modernize financial processes for institutional clients.



About BLG Group

BLG Group is a globally recognized investment and advisory firm specializing in structured finance, trade finance, and capital management for institutions. Renowned for successfully executing billions in sophisticated transactions, BLG Group advises family offices, funds, and high-net-worth individuals across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. https://www.blggroup.co.in/aboutus



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan" or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.



