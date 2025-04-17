Xometry’s Marketplace Has Generated Nearly $1 Billion In Revenue For America’s Small- And Medium Manufacturers

From Local Shops to Global Reach: Xometry Helps Manufacturers Thrive And Grow, Reaching New Customers, Reinvesting In Their Business And Attracting Top Talent

The Company’s Annual “Excellence In Manufacturing” Awards Honors U.S. Manufacturers Who Deliver Exceptional Quality

Wisconsin-Based JR Metal Works, A Multi-Year Winner, Describes Xometry As A “Horsepower Multiplier” For His Business



NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global marketplace digitizing manufacturing and driving greater supply chain resiliency, today announced that its AI-powered, on-demand custom manufacturing marketplace has generated nearly $1 billion in revenue for America’s small- and medium manufacturers from Jan. 1, 2020 - March 31, 2025.

“America’s manufacturers are deeply rooted in their local communities and play a critical role in our national and global economies,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “The Xometry Marketplace helps them reach new customers, re-invest in growth, and hire and train skilled talent. We see the impact every day through our partnerships across the country.”

In addition to creating nearly $1 billion in revenue for U.S. manufacturers on its platform, Xometry through its annual “ Excellence in Manufacturing ” awards program recognizes exceptional suppliers who deliver quality products.

This year’s honorees represent all 48 contiguous states and encompass nearly every type of manufacturing technology – from CNC machining and injection molding to sheet metal fabrication and metal- and plastic 3D printing.

One standout honoree is JR Metal Works , a Green Bay, Wisc.-based custom fabricator of sheet metal, pipe and plate products. A five-time award recipient, JR Metal Works continues to raise the bar for quality and service.

“Since high school, I dreamed of having my own metal fabrication shop. In 2016, I opened JR Metal Works with a mission of providing customers excellent customer service, quality and a premium experience,” Jesse Kleiman, owner of JR Metal Works, said. “Since we began working with Xometry in 2019, we’ve been able to purchase additional equipment, grow our team and reach new customers around the world. Xometry is a horsepower multiplier for our business.”

Today, more than 4,375 global suppliers are active on the Xometry Marketplace. A significant majority of marketplace revenue flows to the company’s growing U.S. supplier network.

In a rapidly changing environment , agility is everything. As more manufacturers reshore operations and seek domestic partners, they’re also turning to Xometry to digitize and future-proof their businesses. Xometry’s robust suite of digital tools benefits both buyers and suppliers:

For buyers , Xometry offers Teamspace , enterprise-wide collaboration software that unites engineers, managers and purchasing executives to expedite procurement of custom-manufacturing services.

, Xometry offers , enterprise-wide collaboration software that unites engineers, managers and purchasing executives to expedite procurement of custom-manufacturing services. For suppliers, Xometry offers Workcenter , a cloud-based ‘manufacturing execution system’ (MES) that digitizes operations and serves as a gateway to the Xometry platform. Xometry also offers integrated financial services to help manufacturers maintain healthy cash flow.

According to Xometry’s recent “ American Manufacturing Resurgence ” poll, conducted with John Zogby Strategies, 70% of manufacturing CEOs (at companies with revenue from $5 million to $500 million) are embracing AI to boost operational efficiencies. Nearly half have reshored some or all of their operations.

“America’s manufacturers are resilient and can meet any moment,” Altschuler said. “Xometry was purpose-built to help them move faster, adapt to change and drive innovation.”

