MAGFAST Raises More Than $10 Million Across Multiple Offerings on Netcapital

BOSTON, MA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that MAGFAST, a charging device company, has raised more than $10 million through multiple offerings on the Netcapital funding portal platform.

MAGFAST’s offering is available for a limited time on Netcapital.com. Investors can review offering details, risks, and disclosures by visiting https://netcapital.com/companies/magfast?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=magfast+press+release+4-25

About MAGFAST

MAGFAST designs and markets a suite of charging products for phones, tablets, and other personal electronics. The company’s modular system of wireless and wired chargers is aimed at improving convenience for everyday use at home and on the go. To date, MAGFAST has raised over $10 million through equity offerings and continues to expand its product offerings with an innovative system of charging products.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc . is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

