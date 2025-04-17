Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,726 in the last 365 days.

Norwood Financial Corp announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Fully diluted EPS of $0.63, a 14.5% increase over the same period in 2024
  • Return on assets rises to over 1.00%.
  • Net interest margin increased 30 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 11 basis points over the prior year.
  • Loans grew at a 13.5% annualized rate during the first quarter.
  • Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower AOCI adjustment.

HONESDALE, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months March 31, 2025.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “The actions that we took in December 2024 to improve our capital and earnings have given us a great start to 2025. The portfolio repositioning has improved our net interest margin. That, coupled with strong annualized growth in loans and deposits, put us on a positive trajectory for 2025. We continue to benefit from lower deposit costs together with higher assets yields and our deposit growth has allowed us to lower our use of wholesale borrowings.”

Mr. Donnelly continued, “The capital that we raised in December 2024, has strengthened our balance sheet and will allow our Company to better weather any headwinds that come with global uncertainty. Although we do not have any international business per se, we do have customers who may have exposure to developing trade conditions. Because we are a community bank we are contacting our customers to determine how we can best assist them, if necessary. Additionally, we are being prudent regarding the opportunities in front of us, taking the time to assess the effects of changing economic circumstances.”

Selected Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except
per share data)
 Year-Over Year Linked Quarter Adjusted Linked Quarter1  
  3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended  
  Mar-25 Mar-24 Change Dec-24 Change Dec-24 Change  
Net interest income 17,857   14,710   3,147 16,625   1,232 16,625   1,232  
Net interest spread (fte) 2.61%   2.08%   53 bps 2.31%   30 bps 2.31%   30 bps  
Net interest margin (fte) 3.30%   2.80%   50 bps 3.04%   26 bps 3.04%   26 bps  
Net income (loss) 5,773   4,433   1,340 (12,651)   18,424 3,119   2,654  
Diluted earnings per share 0.63   0.55   0.08 -1.54   -2.09 0.38   0.25  
Return on average assets 1.01%   0.80%   21 bps -2.19%   320 bps 0.54%   47 bps  
Return on tangible equity 12.40%   11.65%   75 bps -30.77%   (4,317 bps) 7.59%   481 bps  
       

1 - The above table includes non-GAAP financial measures excluding the one-time $20.0 million net realized loss incurred in the fourth quarter as a result of the repositioning of our investment portfolio. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures.

Discussion of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

  • The Company had net income of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase $1.3 million over the same period last year.
  • Net interest income increased during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields which outpaced increases in yields on liabilities.
  • Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.30% compared to 2.80% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 59.7% compared to 70.6% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.376 billion, compared to $2.260 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 5.07%.
  • Loans receivable were $1.771 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.621 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.24%.
  • Total deposits were $2.004 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.839 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.00%.
  • Tangible Common Equity was 8.16% as of March 31, 2025, versus 6.80% at March 31, 2024.
  • Tangible Book Value per share increased $0.81 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024 to $20.66 at March 31, 2025.

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity, all of which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Adjusted values were derived by reversing the effect of loss on sale of securities in December 2024 along with the attendant tax effect. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity ensures comparability of these measures as the portfolio restructuring is not something the Company expects to be a recurring event.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets      
(Dollars in thousands)      
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024
Net (loss) income $ (12,651)  
Average assets   2,299,732  
Return on average assets (annualized)   -2.19 %
Net (loss) income   (12,651)  
Net realized losses on sale of securities   19,962  
Tax effect at 21%   (4,192)  
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)   3,119  
Average assets   2,299,732  
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)      
(Non-GAAP)   0.54 %
       
       
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity      
(Dollars in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024
Net (loss) income $ (12,651)  
Average shareholders' equity   192,981  
Average intangible assets   29,424  
Average tangible shareholders' equity   163,557  
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized)   -30.77 %
Net (loss) income   (12,651)  
Net realized losses on sale of securities   19,962  
Tax effect at 21%   (4,192)  
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)   3,119  
Average tangible shareholders' equity   163,557  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)      
(Non-GAAP)   7.59 %
       
       
Adjusted Earnings Per Share      
(Dollars in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ (1.54)  
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ (1.54)  
Net (Loss) Income   (12,651)  
Net realized losses on sale of securities   19,962  
Tax effect at 21%   (4,192)  
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)   3,119  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.38  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.38  

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

    For the Period Ended
(dollars in thousands)   March 31
      2025       2024  
             
Average equity   $ 218,194     $ 182,088  
Average goodwill and other intangibles     (29,409 )     (29,476 )
Average tangible equity   $ 188,785     $ 152,612  
             

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com 

         
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP        
Consolidated Balance Sheets        
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)        
 (unaudited)        
    March 31
    2025     2024  
ASSETS        
   Cash and due from banks $ 31,729   $ 19,519  
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks   43,678     92,444  
          Cash and cash equivalents   75,407     111,963  
         
  Securities available for sale   408,742     398,374  
  Loans receivable   1,771,269     1,621,448  
  Less: Allowance for credit losses   20,442     18,020  
     Net loans receivable   1,750,827     1,603,428  
  Regulatory stock, at cost   7,616     6,545  
  Bank premises and equipment, net   20,273     18,057  
  Bank owned life insurance   46,914     45,869  
  Foreclosed real estate owned   -     97  
  Accrued interest receivable   8,587     8,135  
  Deferred tax assets, net   17,859     21,642  
  Goodwill   29,266     29,266  
  Other intangible assets   136     202  
  Other assets   10,417     16,845  
          TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,376,044   $ 2,260,423  
         
LIABILITIES        
   Deposits:        
     Non-interest bearing demand $ 391,377   $ 383,362  
     Interest-bearing   1,613,071     1,455,636  
          Total deposits   2,004,448     1,838,998  
  Short-term borrowings   -     60,055  
  Other borrowings   118,590     151,179  
  Accrued interest payable   13,864     11,737  
  Other liabilities   18,435     17,241  
            TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,155,337     2,079,210  
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
  Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares   -     -  
  Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,        
         authorized: 20,000,000 shares,        
         issued: 2025: 9,489,398 shares, 2024: 8,310,847 shares   949     831  
  Surplus   126,785     97,893  
  Retained earnings   127,865     137,285  
  Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,979 shares, 2024: 200,690 shares   (6,208 )   (5,397 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (28,684 )   (49,399 )
           TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   220,707     181,213  
         
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND        
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,376,044   $ 2,260,423  
         
         
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP        
Consolidated Statements of Income        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
  (unaudited)        
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025     2024  
INTEREST INCOME        
    Loans receivable, including fees $ 25,988   $ 23,681  
    Securities   3,870     2,526  
    Other   226     731  
         Total Interest income   30,084     26,938  
         
INTEREST EXPENSE        
   Deposits   10,748     10,110  
   Short-term borrowings   458     336  
   Other borrowings   1,021     1,782  
        Total Interest expense   12,227     12,228  
NET INTEREST INCOME   17,857     14,710  
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES $ 857   $ (624 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES   17,000     15,334  
         
         
OTHER INCOME        
    Service charges and fees   1,513     1,343  
    Income from fiduciary activities   325     238  
    Gains on sales of loans, net   47     6  
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   286     268  
    Other   180     151  
           Total other income   2,351     2,006  
         
OTHER EXPENSES        
      Salaries and employee benefits   6,472     6,135  
      Occupancy, furniture and equipment   1,378     1,261  
      Data processing and related operations   1,085     1,022  
      Taxes, other than income   192     93  
      Professional fees   659     585  
      FDIC Insurance assessment   406     361  
      Foreclosed real estate   4     21  
      Amortization of intangibles   15     19  
      Other   1,853     2,235  
             Total other expenses   12,064     11,732  
         
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE   7,287     5,608  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,514     1,175  
NET INCOME $ 5,773   $ 4,433  
         
Basic earnings per share $ 0.63   $ 0.55  
         
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63   $ 0.55  
             


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                                    
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                                    
(dollars in thousands)                                    
                                     
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
  Average   Average   Average   Average   Average   Average  
  Balance Interest    Rate   Balance Interest     Rate   Balance Interest     Rate  
  (2) (1) (3)   (2) (1) (3)   (2) (1) (3)  
Assets                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 20,802   $ 226   4.41   % $ 46,629   $ 574   4.90   % $ 53,930   $ 730   5.44   %
   Securities available for sale:                                    
     Taxable   408,427     3,623   3.60       404,777     2,434   2.39       402,275     2,147   2.15    
     Tax-exempt (1)   44,242     312   2.86       65,628     449   2.72       69,880     481   2.77    
        Total securities available for sale (1)   452,669     3,935   3.53       470,405     2,883   2.44       472,155     2,628   2.24    
     Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)   1,743,572     26,120   6.08       1,690,650     26,246   6.18       1,612,106     23,775   5.93    
        Total interest-earning assets   2,217,043     30,281   5.54       2,207,684     29,703   5.35       2,138,191     27,133   5.10    
Non-interest earning assets:                                    
   Cash and due from banks   28,705             27,283             24,593          
   Allowance for credit losses   (20,154 )           (18,741 )           (19,096 )        
   Other assets   93,131             83,506             73,692          
        Total non-interest earning assets   101,682             92,048             79,189          
Total Assets $ 2,318,725           $ 2,299,732           $ 2,217,380          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
   Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 546,884   $ 2,801   2.08     $ 528,330   $ 3,017   2.27     $ 449,825   $ 2,311   2.07    
   Savings   211,905     142   0.27       209,362     162   0.31       235,545     250   0.43    
   Time   793,803     7,805   3.99       764,819     7,805   4.06       725,199     7,549   4.19    
      Total interest-bearing deposits   1,552,592     10,748   2.81       1,502,511     10,984   2.91       1,410,569     10,110   2.88    
Short-term borrowings   44,297     458   4.19       46,267     348   2.99       57,997     336   2.33    
Other borrowings   93,549     1,021   4.43       133,620     1,528   4.55       155,498     1,782   4.61    
   Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,690,438     12,227   2.93       1,682,398     12,860   3.04       1,624,064     12,228   3.03    
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                    
   Demand deposits   380,544             394,001             386,066          
   Other liabilities   29,549             30,352             25,162          
      Total non-interest bearing liabilities   410,093             424,353             411,228          
   Stockholders' equity   218,194             192,981             182,088          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,318,725           $ 2,299,732           $ 2,217,380          
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)       18,054   2.61   %       16,843   2.31   %       14,905   2.08   %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (197 )           (218 )           (195 )    
Net interest income     $ 17,857           $ 16,625           $ 14,710      
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)         3.30   %         3.04   %         2.80   %
                                     
                                     
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.                           
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.                              
(3) Annualized                                    
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.                            
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.                            


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP        
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
         
For the Three Months Ended March 31   2025     2024  
         
Net interest income $ 17,857   $ 14,710  
Net income   5,773     4,433  
         
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.61 %   2.08 %
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.30 %   2.80 %
Return on average assets   1.01 %   0.80 %
Return on average equity   10.73 %   9.79 %
Return on average tangible equity   12.40 %   11.68 %
Basic earnings per share $ 0.63   $ 0.55  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63   $ 0.55  
         
As of March 31   2025     2024  
         
Total assets $ 2,376,044   $ 2,260,423  
Total loans receivable   1,771,269     1,621,448  
Allowance for credit losses   20,442     18,020  
Total deposits   2,004,448     1,838,998  
Stockholders' equity   220,707     181,213  
Trust assets under management   198,761     202,020  
         
Book value per share $ 23.84   $ 22.34  
Tangible book value per share $ 20.66   $ 18.71  
Equity to total assets   9.29 %   8.02 %
Allowance to total loans receivable   1.15 %   1.11 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.45 %   0.23 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.33 %   0.17 %
         


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
    March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
    2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $ 31,729 $ 27,562 $ 47,072 $ 29,903 $ 19,519
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   43,678   44,777   35,808   39,492   92,444
Cash and cash equivalents   75,407   72,339   82,880   69,395   111,963
                     
Securities available for sale   408,742   397,846   396,891   397,578   398,374
Loans receivable   1,771,269   1,713,638   1,675,139   1,641,356   1,621,448
Less: Allowance for credit losses   20,442   19,843   18,699   17,807   18,020
Net loans receivable   1,750,827   1,693,795   1,656,440   1,623,549   1,603,428
Regulatory stock, at cost   7,616   13,366   6,329   6,443   6,545
Bank owned life insurance   46,914   46,657   46,382   46,121   45,869
Bank premises and equipment, net   20,273   19,657   18,503   18,264   18,057
Foreclosed real estate owned   -   -   -   -   97
Goodwill and other intangibles   29,402   29,418   29,433   29,449   29,468
Other assets   36,863   44,384   42,893   44,517   46,622
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,376,044 $ 2,317,462 $ 2,279,751 $ 2,235,316 $ 2,260,423
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing demand $ 391,377 $ 381,479 $ 420,967 $ 391,849 $ 383,362
Interest-bearing deposits   1,613,071   1,477,684   1,434,284   1,419,323   1,455,636
Total deposits   2,004,448   1,859,163   1,855,251   1,811,172   1,838,998
Borrowings   118,590   214,862   197,412   210,422   211,234
Other liabilities   32,299   29,929   31,434   31,534   28,978
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,155,337   2,103,954   2,084,097   2,053,128   2,079,210
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   220,707   213,508   195,654   182,188   181,213
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,376,044 $ 2,317,462 $ 2,279,751 $ 2,235,316 $ 2,260,423
                     


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                    
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
    March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
Three months ended   2025    2024    2024    2024    2024 
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans receivable, including fees $ 25,988   $ 26,122   $ 25,464   $ 24,121   $ 23,681  
Securities   3,870     2,789     2,526     2,584     2,526  
Other   226     574     497     966     731  
Total interest income   30,084     29,485     28,487     27,671     26,938  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   10,748     10,984     10,553     10,687     10,110  
Borrowings   1,479     1,876     2,003     2,059     2,118  
Total interest expense   12,227     12,860     12,556     12,746     12,228  
NET INTEREST INCOME   17,857     16,625     15,931     14,925     14,710  
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES   857     1,604     1,345     347     (624 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION                    
FOR CREDIT LOSSES   17,000     15,021     14,586     14,578     15,334  
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,513     1,595     1,517     1,504     1,343  
Income from fiduciary activities   325     224     256     225     238  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities   -     (19,962 )   -     -     -  
Gains on sales of loans, net   47     50     103     36     6  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   -     -     -     32     -  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   286     275     261     253     268  
Other   180     159     158     157     151  
Total other income   2,351     (17,659 )   2,295     2,207     2,006  
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits   6,472     6,690     6,239     5,954     6,135  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   1,378     1,291     1,269     1,229     1,261  
Foreclosed real estate   4     9     9     15     21  
FDIC insurance assessment   406     335     339     309     361  
Other   3,804     5,094     4,175     3,937     3,954  
Total other expenses   12,064     13,419     12,031     11,444     11,732  
                     
INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE   7,287     (16,057 )   4,850     5,341     5,608  
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE   1,514     (3,406 )   1,006     1,128     1,175  
NET (LOSS) INCOME $ 5,773   $ (12,651 ) $ 3,844   $ 4,213   $ 4,433  
                     
Basic (loss) earnings per share $ 0.63   $ (1.54 ) $ 0.48   $ 0.52   $ 0.55  
                     
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ 0.63   $ (1.54 ) $ 0.48   $ 0.52   $ 0.55  
                     
Book Value per share $ 23.84   $ 23.02   $ 24.18   $ 22.52   $ 22.34  
Tangible Book Value per share   20.66     19.85     20.54     18.88     18.71  
                     
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.01 %   -2.19 %   0.68 %   0.75 %   0.80 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   10.73 %   -26.08 %   8.09 %   9.41 %   9.79 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   12.40 %   -30.77 %   9.58 %   11.26 %   11.68 %
                     
Net interest spread (fte)   2.61 %   2.31 %   2.23 %   2.06 %   2.08 %
Net interest margin (fte)   3.30 %   3.04 %   2.99 %   2.80 %   2.80 %
                     
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.15 %   1.16 %   1.12 %   1.08 %   1.11 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.07 %   0.12 %   0.08 %   0.13 %   0.08 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.45 %   0.46 %   0.47 %   0.47 %   0.23 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.33 %   0.34 %   0.35 %   0.34 %   0.17 %

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Norwood Financial Corp announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more