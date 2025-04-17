Norwood Financial Corp announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly Highlights:

Fully diluted EPS of $0.63, a 14.5% increase over the same period in 2024

Return on assets rises to over 1.00%.

Net interest margin increased 30 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 11 basis points over the prior year.

Loans grew at a 13.5% annualized rate during the first quarter.

Capital continues to improve on increased earnings and lower AOCI adjustment.



HONESDALE, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced results for the three months March 31, 2025.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “The actions that we took in December 2024 to improve our capital and earnings have given us a great start to 2025. The portfolio repositioning has improved our net interest margin. That, coupled with strong annualized growth in loans and deposits, put us on a positive trajectory for 2025. We continue to benefit from lower deposit costs together with higher assets yields and our deposit growth has allowed us to lower our use of wholesale borrowings.”

Mr. Donnelly continued, “The capital that we raised in December 2024, has strengthened our balance sheet and will allow our Company to better weather any headwinds that come with global uncertainty. Although we do not have any international business per se, we do have customers who may have exposure to developing trade conditions. Because we are a community bank we are contacting our customers to determine how we can best assist them, if necessary. Additionally, we are being prudent regarding the opportunities in front of us, taking the time to assess the effects of changing economic circumstances.”

Selected Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except

per share data)

Year-Over Year Linked Quarter Adjusted Linked Quarter1 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended Mar-25 Mar-24 Change Dec-24 Change Dec-24 Change Net interest income 17,857 14,710 3,147 16,625 1,232 16,625 1,232 Net interest spread (fte) 2.61% 2.08% 53 bps 2.31% 30 bps 2.31% 30 bps Net interest margin (fte) 3.30% 2.80% 50 bps 3.04% 26 bps 3.04% 26 bps Net income (loss) 5,773 4,433 1,340 (12,651) 18,424 3,119 2,654 Diluted earnings per share 0.63 0.55 0.08 -1.54 -2.09 0.38 0.25 Return on average assets 1.01% 0.80% 21 bps -2.19% 320 bps 0.54% 47 bps Return on tangible equity 12.40% 11.65% 75 bps -30.77% (4,317 bps) 7.59% 481 bps

1 - The above table includes non-GAAP financial measures excluding the one-time $20.0 million net realized loss incurred in the fourth quarter as a result of the repositioning of our investment portfolio. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures.

Discussion of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

The Company had net income of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase $1.3 million over the same period last year.

Net interest income increased during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in asset yields which outpaced increases in yields on liabilities.

Correspondingly, the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.30% compared to 2.80% in the first quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 59.7% compared to 70.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.376 billion, compared to $2.260 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 5.07%.

Loans receivable were $1.771 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.621 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.24%.

Total deposits were $2.004 billion at March 31 2025, compared to $1.839 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of 9.00%.

Tangible Common Equity was 8.16% as of March 31, 2025, versus 6.80% at March 31, 2024.

Tangible Book Value per share increased $0.81 from $19.85 at December 31, 2024 to $20.66 at March 31, 2025.

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from sixteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fourteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity, all of which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Adjusted values were derived by reversing the effect of loss on sale of securities in December 2024 along with the attendant tax effect. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on tangible equity ensures comparability of these measures as the portfolio restructuring is not something the Company expects to be a recurring event.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Net (loss) income $ (12,651) Average assets 2,299,732 Return on average assets (annualized) -2.19 % Net (loss) income (12,651) Net realized losses on sale of securities 19,962 Tax effect at 21% (4,192) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,119 Average assets 2,299,732 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 0.54 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Net (loss) income $ (12,651) Average shareholders' equity 192,981 Average intangible assets 29,424 Average tangible shareholders' equity 163,557 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized) -30.77 % Net (loss) income (12,651) Net realized losses on sale of securities 19,962 Tax effect at 21% (4,192) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,119 Average tangible shareholders' equity 163,557 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 7.59 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ (1.54) GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ (1.54) Net (Loss) Income (12,651) Net realized losses on sale of securities 19,962 Tax effect at 21% (4,192) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 3,119 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.38 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.38

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

For the Period Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31 2025 2024 Average equity $ 218,194 $ 182,088 Average goodwill and other intangibles (29,409 ) (29,476 ) Average tangible equity $ 188,785 $ 152,612

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: John M. McCaffery

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

272-304-3003

www.waynebank.com

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) March 31 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 31,729 $ 19,519 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 43,678 92,444 Cash and cash equivalents 75,407 111,963 Securities available for sale 408,742 398,374 Loans receivable 1,771,269 1,621,448 Less: Allowance for credit losses 20,442 18,020 Net loans receivable 1,750,827 1,603,428 Regulatory stock, at cost 7,616 6,545 Bank premises and equipment, net 20,273 18,057 Bank owned life insurance 46,914 45,869 Foreclosed real estate owned - 97 Accrued interest receivable 8,587 8,135 Deferred tax assets, net 17,859 21,642 Goodwill 29,266 29,266 Other intangible assets 136 202 Other assets 10,417 16,845 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,376,044 $ 2,260,423 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 391,377 $ 383,362 Interest-bearing 1,613,071 1,455,636 Total deposits 2,004,448 1,838,998 Short-term borrowings - 60,055 Other borrowings 118,590 151,179 Accrued interest payable 13,864 11,737 Other liabilities 18,435 17,241 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,155,337 2,079,210 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2025: 9,489,398 shares, 2024: 8,310,847 shares 949 831 Surplus 126,785 97,893 Retained earnings 127,865 137,285 Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 229,979 shares, 2024: 200,690 shares (6,208 ) (5,397 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,684 ) (49,399 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 220,707 181,213 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,376,044 $ 2,260,423 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 25,988 $ 23,681 Securities 3,870 2,526 Other 226 731 Total Interest income 30,084 26,938 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 10,748 10,110 Short-term borrowings 458 336 Other borrowings 1,021 1,782 Total Interest expense 12,227 12,228 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,857 14,710 PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES $ 857 $ (624 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 17,000 15,334 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,513 1,343 Income from fiduciary activities 325 238 Gains on sales of loans, net 47 6 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 286 268 Other 180 151 Total other income 2,351 2,006 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 6,472 6,135 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,378 1,261 Data processing and related operations 1,085 1,022 Taxes, other than income 192 93 Professional fees 659 585 FDIC Insurance assessment 406 361 Foreclosed real estate 4 21 Amortization of intangibles 15 19 Other 1,853 2,235 Total other expenses 12,064 11,732 INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 7,287 5,608 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,514 1,175 NET INCOME $ 5,773 $ 4,433 Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.55





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 20,802 $ 226 4.41 % $ 46,629 $ 574 4.90 % $ 53,930 $ 730 5.44 % Securities available for sale: Taxable 408,427 3,623 3.60 404,777 2,434 2.39 402,275 2,147 2.15 Tax-exempt (1) 44,242 312 2.86 65,628 449 2.72 69,880 481 2.77 Total securities available for sale (1) 452,669 3,935 3.53 470,405 2,883 2.44 472,155 2,628 2.24 Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,743,572 26,120 6.08 1,690,650 26,246 6.18 1,612,106 23,775 5.93 Total interest-earning assets 2,217,043 30,281 5.54 2,207,684 29,703 5.35 2,138,191 27,133 5.10 Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 28,705 27,283 24,593 Allowance for credit losses (20,154 ) (18,741 ) (19,096 ) Other assets 93,131 83,506 73,692 Total non-interest earning assets 101,682 92,048 79,189 Total Assets $ 2,318,725 $ 2,299,732 $ 2,217,380 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 546,884 $ 2,801 2.08 $ 528,330 $ 3,017 2.27 $ 449,825 $ 2,311 2.07 Savings 211,905 142 0.27 209,362 162 0.31 235,545 250 0.43 Time 793,803 7,805 3.99 764,819 7,805 4.06 725,199 7,549 4.19 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,552,592 10,748 2.81 1,502,511 10,984 2.91 1,410,569 10,110 2.88 Short-term borrowings 44,297 458 4.19 46,267 348 2.99 57,997 336 2.33 Other borrowings 93,549 1,021 4.43 133,620 1,528 4.55 155,498 1,782 4.61 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,690,438 12,227 2.93 1,682,398 12,860 3.04 1,624,064 12,228 3.03 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 380,544 394,001 386,066 Other liabilities 29,549 30,352 25,162 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 410,093 424,353 411,228 Stockholders' equity 218,194 192,981 182,088 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,318,725 $ 2,299,732 $ 2,217,380 Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 18,054 2.61 % 16,843 2.31 % 14,905 2.08 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (197 ) (218 ) (195 ) Net interest income $ 17,857 $ 16,625 $ 14,710 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.30 % 3.04 % 2.80 % (1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances. (3) Annualized (4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income. (5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31 2025 2024 Net interest income $ 17,857 $ 14,710 Net income 5,773 4,433 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.61 % 2.08 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.30 % 2.80 % Return on average assets 1.01 % 0.80 % Return on average equity 10.73 % 9.79 % Return on average tangible equity 12.40 % 11.68 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.55 As of March 31 2025 2024 Total assets $ 2,376,044 $ 2,260,423 Total loans receivable 1,771,269 1,621,448 Allowance for credit losses 20,442 18,020 Total deposits 2,004,448 1,838,998 Stockholders' equity 220,707 181,213 Trust assets under management 198,761 202,020 Book value per share $ 23.84 $ 22.34 Tangible book value per share $ 20.66 $ 18.71 Equity to total assets 9.29 % 8.02 % Allowance to total loans receivable 1.15 % 1.11 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.17 %





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 31,729 $ 27,562 $ 47,072 $ 29,903 $ 19,519 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 43,678 44,777 35,808 39,492 92,444 Cash and cash equivalents 75,407 72,339 82,880 69,395 111,963 Securities available for sale 408,742 397,846 396,891 397,578 398,374 Loans receivable 1,771,269 1,713,638 1,675,139 1,641,356 1,621,448 Less: Allowance for credit losses 20,442 19,843 18,699 17,807 18,020 Net loans receivable 1,750,827 1,693,795 1,656,440 1,623,549 1,603,428 Regulatory stock, at cost 7,616 13,366 6,329 6,443 6,545 Bank owned life insurance 46,914 46,657 46,382 46,121 45,869 Bank premises and equipment, net 20,273 19,657 18,503 18,264 18,057 Foreclosed real estate owned - - - - 97 Goodwill and other intangibles 29,402 29,418 29,433 29,449 29,468 Other assets 36,863 44,384 42,893 44,517 46,622 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,376,044 $ 2,317,462 $ 2,279,751 $ 2,235,316 $ 2,260,423 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 391,377 $ 381,479 $ 420,967 $ 391,849 $ 383,362 Interest-bearing deposits 1,613,071 1,477,684 1,434,284 1,419,323 1,455,636 Total deposits 2,004,448 1,859,163 1,855,251 1,811,172 1,838,998 Borrowings 118,590 214,862 197,412 210,422 211,234 Other liabilities 32,299 29,929 31,434 31,534 28,978 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,155,337 2,103,954 2,084,097 2,053,128 2,079,210 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 220,707 213,508 195,654 182,188 181,213 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,376,044 $ 2,317,462 $ 2,279,751 $ 2,235,316 $ 2,260,423





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Three months ended 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 25,988 $ 26,122 $ 25,464 $ 24,121 $ 23,681 Securities 3,870 2,789 2,526 2,584 2,526 Other 226 574 497 966 731 Total interest income 30,084 29,485 28,487 27,671 26,938 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 10,748 10,984 10,553 10,687 10,110 Borrowings 1,479 1,876 2,003 2,059 2,118 Total interest expense 12,227 12,860 12,556 12,746 12,228 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,857 16,625 15,931 14,925 14,710 PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 857 1,604 1,345 347 (624 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 17,000 15,021 14,586 14,578 15,334 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,513 1,595 1,517 1,504 1,343 Income from fiduciary activities 325 224 256 225 238 Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities - (19,962 ) - - - Gains on sales of loans, net 47 50 103 36 6 Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - - - 32 - Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 286 275 261 253 268 Other 180 159 158 157 151 Total other income 2,351 (17,659 ) 2,295 2,207 2,006 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 6,472 6,690 6,239 5,954 6,135 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,378 1,291 1,269 1,229 1,261 Foreclosed real estate 4 9 9 15 21 FDIC insurance assessment 406 335 339 309 361 Other 3,804 5,094 4,175 3,937 3,954 Total other expenses 12,064 13,419 12,031 11,444 11,732 INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 7,287 (16,057 ) 4,850 5,341 5,608 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 1,514 (3,406 ) 1,006 1,128 1,175 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ 5,773 $ (12,651 ) $ 3,844 $ 4,213 $ 4,433 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ 0.63 $ (1.54 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ 0.63 $ (1.54 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 Book Value per share $ 23.84 $ 23.02 $ 24.18 $ 22.52 $ 22.34 Tangible Book Value per share 20.66 19.85 20.54 18.88 18.71 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % -2.19 % 0.68 % 0.75 % 0.80 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.73 % -26.08 % 8.09 % 9.41 % 9.79 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 12.40 % -30.77 % 9.58 % 11.26 % 11.68 % Net interest spread (fte) 2.61 % 2.31 % 2.23 % 2.06 % 2.08 % Net interest margin (fte) 3.30 % 3.04 % 2.99 % 2.80 % 2.80 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.11 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.17 %

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.