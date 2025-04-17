UAV Corp Names David Dugas as President and Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned Executive to Lead Operational and Strategic Growth Initiatives

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV), an emerging leader in dual-use aerospace and defense technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Dugas as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Mr. Dugas has played a critical role as COO and Director at UAV Corp, bringing decades of leadership experience across aerospace-adjacent sectors, energy, and chemical manufacturing. As the founder of several successful companies—including Ultra Pure Water Manufacturing, ESP Resources, and ESP Enterprises—Mr. Dugas is known for driving operational scale, building high-performance teams, and delivering consistent shareholder value.

“David brings a rare combination of vision, technical acumen, and operational discipline,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. “His expanded leadership role comes at a pivotal moment as we enter full-scale production, deepen our partnerships, and pursue uplisting and international expansion.”

UAV Corp is entering a critical phase of growth, marked by the upcoming delivery of its first 8-foot T-Wing prototype—a milestone that signals the transition into full-scale production, targeted for May/June 2025. Developed in collaboration with Atlantic Industrial Group, this next-generation UAV leverages advanced composites to enhance lift and range for both defense and commercial use. At the same time, preparations are underway for the pivotal flight test of the DART Series Airship, a catalyst for unlocking $525 million in signed LOIs and advancing $1.5 billion in active contract negotiations.

As these initiatives move into execution, Mr. Dugas’ expanded leadership will ensure alignment across production, engineering, and compliance efforts. His operational oversight is especially timely as UAV Corp deepens its strategic footprint through its MOU with Genetic Networks and prepares to showcase its innovations on the global stage at forums such as GEMTECH in Saudi Arabia. Dugas will also help guide the company through its OTCQB uplisting process and position it for a potential NASDAQ transition, reinforcing his role as a central driver of UAV Corp’s growth and long-term vision.

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) is a leader in advanced aerial vehicle technologies, specializing in high-altitude airships and unmanned systems for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. Through its subsidiary, Skyborne Technology, Inc., the company is shaping the future of aerospace from its headquarters in Gulf County, Florida.

Michael Lawson, CEO

mlawson@uavcorp.net | (877) 425-1066

115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465

www.uavcorp.net

About Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG)

AIG drives aerospace innovation with next-generation manufacturing and engineering solutions. Learn more at www.atlanticindustrialgroup.com or contact:

Maceo Remy, CRO

mremy@atlanticindustrialgroup.com

About Genetic Networks

Genetic Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), accelerates drug discovery and compound development through its proprietary GeneScape™ platform. The company is dedicated to advancing health solutions through genetic science and strategic partnerships

Investor Relations

877-814-4188

ir@fifty1labs.com

Website: https://geneticnetworks.com/



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Disclosure Statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

