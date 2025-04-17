Global Drone Market Projected to Reach $57.8 Billion By 2030 as Usage and Demands Soars

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts are predicting a bright spot of good news about the drone industry value in 2025. New estimates project that the global drone market will be worth $57.8 billion by 2030. That’s a huge increase from previous forecasts, which had the drone industry worth $40.6 billion in 2025. That’s according to a fresh report, dubbed the Drone Market Report 2025-2030. It’s put out by Drone Industry Insights, which is a German consulting group. DII has been putting out similar reports for years now — and this latest report starts by looking at the drone industry value in 2025. From there, it looks at where the commercial drone space is headed over the next five years. As it turns out, the numbers are bigger than experts previously expected. The report said: “So why is the forecast different (and better) than usual? After all, the consumer drone market has not been doing well. But as is the case with many industries, the money is in the business side — not the consumer side. And for the former, drones have become essential tools in industries like construction, agriculture, and energy. Plus, they are increasingly finding their way into fields like logistics (as evidenced by growing drone deliveries, and public safety. As it turns out, most people are making money in drones not by building them, but by actually operating them. The commercial services segment is by far the largest within the drone industry. That’s people who fly for everything from wedding photography to making advanced maps. There’s also increasing military use of small, portable drones. That’s evidenced by groups like Dignitas fighting the war in Ukraine with drones. “Drones as a service” is a broad, widely-encompassing segment, but nonetheless it’s expected to reach $29.4 billion by 2025. Behind that is the drone hardware industry. In 2025, drone hardware is worth $6.7 billion — but it’s also the fastest-growing segment. That’s likely fueled by recent innovations in BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) technology. It also has to do with growing trends like the proliferation of automated drone docking stations.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH).

The report continued: “Around the world, the number of global drone flights jumped 25% in 2024. Yes, takeoffs rose from an estimated 15.5 million to 19.5 million. Asia saw the most flights at 6.3 million, followed by North America (3.9 million) and Europe (3.8 million). We’ve seen this trend of Asian dominance in all sorts of facets of the industry… it’s impossible to ignore to China’s dominance in drone manufacturing. Of course, recent U.S. economic news around tariffs and free trade could upend this at any time. Just this month, China sanctioned a handful of companies, including some American drone companies. The retaliatory move is China’s way of hurting the U.S. drone industry — but it could also upend who really is the leader. Drone pilots around the world even wonder what the news — which on the surface only impacts the U.S. — could mean for prices and availability of drones for sale in their own countries (even if there isn’t a formal ban on DJI drones imposed on those countries). And with that, pay attention to the emerging role of Latin America and Africa. As drone accessibility improves and local ecosystems flourish, these regions could be the next big thing.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) to Showcase Drone as a Service (DaaS) and AI Drone Innovation for Commercial and Defense Markets at Two Premier Investor Conferences — D. Boral Capital Conference and Ladenburg Technology Innovation Expo25 - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that the company was invited and will participate at two prominent investor conferences next month: the D. Boral Capital Conference and the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo.

These high-profile investor events bring together a variety of institutional investors to explore cutting-edge technologies and investment opportunities. ZenaTech’s leadership team will present an overview of the company and engage in one-on-one meetings on the latest developments regarding its AI drone solutions for commercial and defense markets and the expansion of its Drones as a Service (DaaS) business model.

Conference Details:

D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference: One of the most prestigious events for emerging growth issuers and institutional investors in the world, it showcases dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate setting. Approximately 75 presenting companies and hundreds of institutional investors are expected to attend. Date and Venue: May 14, 2025, The Plaza Hotel — 5th Avenue at Central Park South, New York, NY 10019

Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo25: The Expo is a full-day event showcasing approximately 50 AI-driven technology companies through presentations, live demos, and one-on-one meetings. Designed to foster meaningful investor engagement, the conference brings together public company executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals. Date and Venue: May 21, 2025, Convene — 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY

To book a one-on-one meeting with ZenaTech at one of these events, please refer to the conference website links. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, has recently said that it has successfully closed the previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 4,724,412 shares of common stock resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $30 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The offering closed on April 11, 2025.

“We believe this financing positions Red Cat for significant growth in the drone industry focused on aerospace and defense technologies, establishing Red Cat as one of the fastest growing drone companies based in the United States,” said Jeff Thompson, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Red Cat.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 15, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at ir@ehang.com.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently announced that it has been selected by SafeLane Global Ltd. (“SafeLane”) as its preferred unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and aerial survey provider.

SafeLane, a world-renowned specialist in explosive threat mitigation, is one of only two private organizations licensed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to conduct landmine and explosive ordnance clearance operations in Ukraine. With over 30 years of experience across more than 60 countries, SafeLane supports governments, humanitarian organizations, and commercial clients in the clearance and disposal of landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and explosive remnants of war (ERW), both on land and underwater.

Under the agreement, Draganfly will provide advanced drone solutions, including UAVs, specialized sensors, and data analysis services, to support SafeLane’s global mine action initiatives. The collaboration aims to enhance the speed, accuracy, and safety of explosive threat detection and removal operations in high-risk environments.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven security solutions, recently announced that its white paper, "Drone-Based AI for Landmine and UXO Detection and Mapping" has been accepted for presentation at the Annual Symposium on the Application of Geophysics to Engineering and Environmental Problems (SAGEEP) 2025 event hosted by The Environmental and Engineering Geophysical Society (EEGS). The paper showcases the Company's patented, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, drone-based imagery analysis technology’s application in the rapidly growing defense and humanitarian sectors.

SAGEEP is a premier international conference focusing on the near surface, where practitioners, academics, researchers, consultants, students, and government representatives gather to hear presentations or view posters representing the latest in new approaches and methods in environmental and engineering geophysics. The technical program will also incorporate special sessions planned in Future of Geophysics- Innovative Geophysics and Engineering (FOG), Unmanned Vehicles and Drones, Geophysics for Archaeology and Forensics, GPR Platforms and case studies, HVSR, and Underwater Munitions Response Operations.

